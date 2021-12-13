Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to face Shang Chi

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

black-adamm-the-rock.png

Black adam has been trying to reach the big screen for a long time, thankfully thanks to the perseverance of Johnson the villain / antihero from Dc comics will finally arrive next year with the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. Black Adam is expected to be one of the heavyweights of 2022, not only for him dwayne debut in the world of superheroes, but also because they promise that the film will change the genre.

As to Shang-chi, Marvel’s martial arts master made his MCU debut this year, sweeping the box office and beating out Black widow. This new hero played by actor Simu Liu proved great charisma, so the fans made it clear that they want to see it more often in the MCU. Fortunately Marvel Studios is listening to their fans, so Shang-chi not only will he return in a sequel but he will also return in a seriescomedy style for Disney +.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has grossed over $ 10 million Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has grossed over $ 10 million.

The popularity of these two characters led to their meeting in the People’s Choice Awards. Dwayne and Simu celebrated their encounter with a Photo that freaked out the fans. To celebrate this moment, La Roca revived the meeting by publishing the photograph on its social networks, at the same time as congratulated Simu for the victory he obtained in the category Action Movie Star 2021 and the challenged to a duel Come in Black Adam and Shang-Chi.

“You’re going to need more than 10 friend rings,” wrote The Rock about the crossover of characters. “Let them know when you (Shang-Chi) or some Marvel character wants to dance with The Man in Black (Black Adam)”, the actor closed with humor.

image.png

Although it is unlikely that we will see these characters have a crossover, fans will not stop imagining what a clash between them would look like. bearer of the ten rings and the first man to receive the powers of the sorcerer shazam.

You may also like

Florence Rosa, Marito Altamirano Y Esteban Jourdán They recommend the best movies of 2021 according to IMDB