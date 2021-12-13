Duel Messi vs Cristiano steals spotlights in the Champions League Round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain will face Manchester United in the next round, standing out among all matches

This Monday, December 13, the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

The duel that stands out the most is that of Manchester United against Paris Saint-Germain with Cristiano Ronaldo Y Lionel messi meeting again on the court.

Ronaldo Y Messi they met in the Group Stage last season when the Portuguese scored twice in the 3-0 win of the Juventus about Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will meet again with Cristiano Ronaldo, now in the UEFA Champions League. Getty Images

Both teams met in the same phase in the 2018-2019 season in which the United reached the Quarterfinals after a surprise comeback at the Parc des Princes.

PSG avenged their elimination last season with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford for the United will be eliminated in the Group Phase.

Ronaldo is in pursuit of his sixth Champions League title and second with the United While Messi he has won the competition four times.

The group winners will be visitors in the first leg that will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23. The return matches will be played on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

The away goal rule was removed for the knockout round this season.

The rule, which had been in effect since 1965, was used to determine a winner when teams tied on aggregate after two games. The team that had scored the most goals as a visitor was the winner. But from now on, this will be replaced with overtime and penalties.

Real Madrid will face Benfica in their Champions League match. Getty Images

UEFA will carry out the draw for the Quarter finals Y Semifinals the same day this season, March 18.

The Final will be played on Saturday, May 28 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

These are the crosses for the Round of 16

Real Madrid arrives as the leader of Group D with 15 points, while Benfica was one of the surprises of Group E, qualifying in second position above Barcelona.

Manchester City won Group A with 12 units as a result of four victories and will face Villarreal, second in Group F with 10 points.

The second most attractive duel paired Bayern Munich, which advanced with perfect stride in Group E, and Atlético de Madrid, which suffered to take second place in B.

Liverpool, first in Group B, will do the honors to Salzburg of Austria, a debutant in this round that advanced leaving Sevilla FC and VfL Wolfsburg on the way.

Ajax, where the Mexican plays Edson alvarez, faces a tough test after passing as the leader of Group C to face Inter Milan, second in Group D.

Juventus (1st in Group H) they run into a Portuguese club again, taking on Sporting Lisbon, which comes second in Group C after leaving Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas out.

France’s surprising Lille are looking to keep up their good stride after winning Group G, but it won’t be easy against Chelsea, according to H.

Finally, Manchester United Y Paris Saint-Germain star in the last crossing with the expected duel between Christian Ronaldo Y Lionel messi.