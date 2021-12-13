Disney +: When does Eternals debut on the platform?

A few days after the premiere of “Spider-Man: No way home“In Mexican cinemas, many still cannot contain the fury of the Marvel premieres of these weeks full of new episodes with”Hawkeye“And the excitement for the appearance of the” Celestials “in” Eternals.

Following this, Disney + announced that the Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie film “Eternals” It will arrive on your platform on January 12 for all subscribers.

What is “Eternals” about?

The film directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao offers a journey through 7 thousand years of human history with all the action of Marvel Studios. These mysterious heroes protect the earth and their civilization from the “Deviants”, however, an unexpected tragedy will force them to intervene in the extinction of humanity.

The film includes a great cast with artists such as Richard Madden as the all-powerful “Ikaris”; Gemma Chan as “Sersi”, the lover of humanity.

Kumail Nanjiani as “Kingo”, who has cosmic powers; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast “Makkari”; Brian Tyree Henry as the clever inventor “Phastos”; Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader “Ajak”; Lia McHugh as “Sprite”, the eternally young but old soul; Don Lee as the mighty “Gilgamesh”; Barry Keoghan as the hermit “Druig”; and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior “Thena.” Kit Harrington will play “Dane Whitman.”

It should be remembered that before its premiere on November 5, “Eternals” was harshly criticized by the media and specialized magazines, placing it as one of the worst films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). However, after the premiere to the public , It was so emotional that it was even the most searched movie in Google this 2021.

AC