Discover the more gamer side of Megan Fox at # MARCAGaming34

Megan Fox is one of the most attractive actresses and, also, controversial Hollywood as everyone well knows. But what many do not know about her is that she is a gamer from head to toe, one side that we go to discover you today at Marca Gaming Show.

This American actress and model rose to fame for his role in the movie Transformers. Her performance catapulted her to fame and received several such important awards and nominations. like the Teen Choice Awards.

A profession that, as she herself has commented on more than one occasion He combines with his various hobbies such as comics, anime and, of course, video games. A hobby the latter that she has been enjoying since she was little thanks to his first console, Super Nintendo.

Far from putting them aside as the years went by, Megan Fox has become a true VIP when it comes to attending events, tournaments and presentations related to the world of videogames.

In fact, she has been seen trying quite a few of them, such as getting at the controls of the luxury sports cars including in the famous Xbox One simulator Forza Horizon 4... and without conventional pads in between, with steering wheel and the entire gamer set!

In addition to all this, it has also claimed that it is very competitive online. To such an extent that he has publicly challenged the players in titles so well known and contested such as Call of Duty World War II and Mortal Kombat 11.