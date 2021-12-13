Dawn of Ragnarok is the newest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a game that arrived in November 2020, has been adding content since its launch, with story expansions including a campaign in Ireland, and another besieging Paris, which is a good excuse to get back in the game . Now, Valhalla It goes straight, well, to the Valhalla of the gods of Norse mythology.

Ubisoft had already announced in the past that Valhalla would continue to grow during , at least, one more year, so this “Year 2” of the game will start with Dawn of Ragnarök, an expansion in which Eivor, protagonist of Valhalla, step into the shoes of Odin, the most important god in Viking mythology, as he battles giants of ice and fire in the mythol kingdom logical of Svartalfheim, attempting to rescue his son Baldr from the god immortal Surtr.

Beyond the story, what looks more interesting about this trailer is that the character of Odin will have different abilities to those we are used to in the game, practically magical and based on fire and ice, among others. Additionally, Ubisoft also announced the new Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, a series of missions that will reach both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla like the previous game in the franchise , Odyssey, with cross stories between their protagonists. This content will be available from Tuesday December 14th for free for both games.

As to Dawn of Ragnarök, the new ex Pansión will arrive on March 10, 2022, and will be priced at $ 40. Of course, you need to have the base game to play the new campaign. According to Ubisoft, Valhalla will receive content throughout 2022, so we can expect more expansions before the arrival of the next Assassin’s creed infinity, which is expected sometime between the years 2022 and 2023.

Trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Trailer of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories