Cyberpunk 2077 has “only” sold 17.3 million copies, expectations were 30

Cyberpunk 2077 can be considered a success, after all, the game has reaped spectacular sales of almost 18 million copies since its launch, but several analyzes launched by experts in the field predicted that it should sell a little less than current double, 30 million copies. Cyberpunk 2077 went into a spiral of negativity weeks after its launch, this caused us to see unpublished facts until recently in the industry, such as that the game was withdrawn from the PlayStation digital store or that Microsoft had to warn before buy the game from the problems that you might encounter when playing it for example on Xbox One.

The analyst Matti littunen, de Bernstein has been in charge of clarifying what current sales mean and the forecasts they had in the Polish company with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Sales of the game were expected much higher in this period and it is currently unlikely that Cyberpunk 2077 achieve those figures even with the release of the updated version for next-gen consoles next year. Sales of the game started very well, but the episodes after its launch caused them to slow down little by little and that in addition, the price of the game will drop dramatically, even on this Black Friday in the United States you could find it for 10 measly dollars.

Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet sales expectations

2021 has shown how long and bumpy it is still the road CD Projekt will have to take to rehab. Fixing Cyberpunk 2077 is the key to repairing the gap with the public, it is already happening, but it will take some time.

