Cuba labels Biden’s Democracy Summit a “demagogic exercise”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa



Havana, Dec 13 (EFE) .- The Government of Cuba on Monday crossed out the Democracy Summit that the United States sponsored last week as a “demagogic exercise” with “zero benefit” and without “any proposal” for “the most serious problems. pressing forces of the world. “

The Cuban Foreign Ministry, which was not invited to the initiative, said in a statement that the meeting sought to “divide” and “punish” those who do not accept the “models” of the United States, but that it only showed “the increasing isolation, alienation and loss of influence “from Washington.

In his opinion, the US “lost the opportunity” to convene “an inclusive meeting” to seek “solutions to any of the problems” that affect the planet and “did not have the will” to promote international cooperation against hunger. poverty, migration, organized crime and climate change.

“He did not even conceive the idea of ​​convening world leaders to debate and articulate a concerted response to the covid-19 pandemic and other communicable diseases. And the United States cannot provide solutions as long as its policies are an essential part of such serious problems, “he argued.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry considered that the meeting was actually a “defense of capitalism” to which only governments that did not challenge “the hegemonic authority” of the United States were invited.

“At a summit destined to promote capitalism, and the central and dominant role of the United States in its promotion, the presence of socialist Cuba should not be expected,” he said.

In his opinion, “trying to impose a single acceptable recipe for a political system on all countries is, in itself, profoundly undemocratic.”

NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: The decisions of the Cuban authorities in recent months have decimated the team of the Efe delegation in Havana, where currently only two journalists can continue to carry out their work. Efe hopes to be able to recover its information capacity on the island in the coming days.