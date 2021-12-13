Critics Choice Awards | Review the list of nominated Disney series and categories

WandaVision is one of the series on the platform that achieved important nominations at the ceremony.

The 27 version of the Critics Choice Awards delivered the list of his nominees and the series of Disney and Marvel They have marked their presence in the important ceremony that rewards the best of television.

Wandavision, the series starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, portrays the history of Avengers VIsion and Wanda Maximoff who are married and live a happy life in the suburbs. However, they quickly realize that not everything is as it seems and that time does not move in the same way.

For the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards, WandaVision has continued to rack up nominations in the Best Limited Series categories, plus stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn were recognized for their performances.

On the other hand, the series What If …?, Which was renewed for a second season, was nominated in the category of Best Animated Series, while Bluey was nominated in the same category.

Check out the categories and nominees below

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney +)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney +)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney +)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney +)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney +)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

What If…? (Disney +)