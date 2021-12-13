Complete list of nominees for the Golden Globe 2022

With the Golden Globes still under a cloud after months of controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. advanced Monday, revealing its nominations for the year’s film and television achievements, even though its regular star-studded television broadcast featuring the awards has been scrapped for 2022.

The embattled group of international journalists who hand out the Globes has been struggling to thank Hollywood again since a Times investigation revealed that the association had no black members in addition to detailed allegations of economic and ethical errors within the group. In May, NBC cut off the broadcast and said the HFPA needed time to deliver “significant reform.”

In the months since then, the HFPA has reviewed its bylaws and added 21 new members, including six who are black, and has hired a new director of diversity. Still, studios, networks, and stars continue to keep the group at arm’s length, casting doubt on just how significant this year’s Globes will be. While the HFPA will present its awards on January 9 in a ceremony yet to be determined, it is unclear at this time if anyone will actually be available to accept them.

Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Monday morning.

Movie movies

Best Dramatic Film

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Actor in a movie – drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Actress in a movie – drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Actress in a movie – musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Supporting actor in a movie

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Supporting actress in a movie

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Director – film (

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Script – film

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Movie – foreign language

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodóvar, Spain)

Animated film

“Charm”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Original soundtrack – movie

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“Charm” – Germaine Franco

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“Parallel Mothers” – Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Original song – movie

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastián Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)

TV

TV series – drama

“Lupine”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Actor in a television series – drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Actress in a television series – drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Television series: musical or comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Limited, anthological or cinematographic series made for television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

Mare of Easttown

“The Underground Railroad”

Actor in a miniseries, anthology, or television movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Actress in a miniseries, anthology, or television movie

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Or Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Supporting Actress – Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

