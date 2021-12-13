Classics and highlights of Liga MX

The first day will have the rematch of the final between León and Atlas.

Liga MX revealed the 2022 tournament schedule.

For: Adriana Terrazas placeholder image DEC. 12. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The Clausura 2022 calendar was revealed by the MX League shortly before final between Atlas and León.

Atlético de San Luis will start the tournament by hosting Pachuca on Thursday, January 7, but the match that will steal spotlights will be the reissue of the final between León and Atlas.

Day three will increase the intensity with two high rivalry duels: Cougars vs Tigers Y America vs Atlas.

Two weeks later Chivas will host Tigres, but on matchday 6 Pumas will visit Atlas again with whom they lost the semifinal of the Apertura 2021.

Matchday 7 gives rise to the classics starting with the Pumas vs America in University City.

In a rerun of the Concacaf Champions League final, Monterrey receives America on matchday 9.

A day later the Cruz Azul vs Pumas, as well as the National Classic Chivas vs America to be played in Guadalajara.

Week 11 will have both Classic Tapatío Atlas vs Chivas, As the Classic Regio Tigres vs Monterrey.

Near the end of the season, on matchday 14, Cruz Azul receives Chivas, and on matchday 16 there will be Tigres vs. América and Chivas vs. Pumas.

The Young Classic will close the regular season with him Cruz Azul vs America with La Maquina as a local.

LIGA MX CALENDAR: WHEN DOES CLOSING 2022 BEGIN AND END?

Start: Thursday, January 7, 2022

Final: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Doubles days: Matchday 8 and 15