Christopher Nolan continues to add actors to Oppenheimer, his next film

Christopher Nolan’s J. Robert Oppenheimer biopicWhich already has Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in its cast, has added three more big names. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie have joined Nolan’s next movie.

Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, who had an affair with Oppenheimer and was a member of the Community Party of the United States. Malek will play a scientist, although it is unclear who exactly will play the role. Safdie will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project and a Hungarian physicist who is considered the father of the hydrogen bomb.

Pugh recently made her first appearance on the Disney + series Hawkeye and debuted as Yelena Belova earlier this year in Black Widow. Pugh also has the film Don’t Worry Darling in the works, directed by Olivia Wilde and co-starring Harry Styles.

This year, Malek appeared in The Little Things and played the villain in No Time to Die. The actor will also be in the upcoming David O. Russell film, which will also feature Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy and many others. Safdie is currently starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and will appear in the Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobi series next year.

In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the screenplay, which is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. @worldly