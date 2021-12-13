Chris Hemsworth swimming with sharks in National Geographic

National Geographic announces its shark special and we can see actor Chris Hemsworth swimming with these animals.

The Sharkfest annual of National Geographic takes it to the next level this year by kicking off the event with Chris Hemsworth, the actor who has given life to Thor at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. This special follows the performer as he discusses all things sharks with experts. Since you want to learn how to reduce the number of encounters between humans and these animals, you will also have the opportunity to dive with nurse sharks, also called cat sharks (Ginglymostoma cirratum), one of the most threatened shark species in the Western atlantic ocean nowadays. Although they can reach 4 meters, they are not usually dangerous for humans because they feed on small fish and mollusks.

What started as a single week of programming many years ago is now a six-week show celebrating the science and beauty of these aquatic predators. The Sharkfest This year’s will feature over 21 hours of new shows, over 60 hours of enhanced content and archived footage, and will air on National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo World, Disney XD Y Disney plus.

Here you can see the trailer of the documentary of Chris Hemsworth with sharks:

Lots of material for fans of these magnificent animals.

National Geographic will also broadcast Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story, an inspiring look at one of today’s best-known shark attack victims, who still advocates for sharks and their preservation. Is also Shark Attack Files, a series about the quirky and unusual behavior of sharks, as well as Croc That Ate Jaws, Shark Gangs and Rogue Shark? That specifically covers unique shark attacks in Australia.

Shark beach with Chris Hemsworth premieres in National Geographic on July 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will be preceded by When Sharks Attack at 8 p.m. As of July 9, much of the content of Sharkfest will be available to watch again on the channel of Disney XD and available for streaming from Disney plus.