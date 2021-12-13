“Chernobyl”, the movie and the “soft power” of Russia

It is not often that products of the Russian entertainment industry reach Mexican screens. This is due to a variety of factors: the overwhelming influence of Hollywood, both in Mexico and in the world; ignorance of the Russian language; geographical remoteness; limited cultural cooperation; the scarce Russian commercial and investment presence in the national territory and, above all, the dominant narratives about the Slavic country in Mexico, encouraged mainly by Washington and Western Europe, in which the characterization of Russia as an imperialist, aggressor, country prevails. disrespectful of human rights, ruled by a tyrant and possessing nothing but fossil fuels and powerful weapons systems that undermine environmental sustainability and the sovereignty of neighboring countries.

Although the Cold War ended and the USSR disappeared 30 years ago, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization still debates today whether Russia is the world’s greatest security threat or whether that title falls to the People’s Republic of China.[1]

Against this backdrop, the film arrived in Mexican cinemas – and on the Netflix platform. Chernobyl (Чернобыль), directed by Russian actor and filmmaker Danila Kozlovsky. Unlike the acclaimed 2019 HBO series on the serious accident at the nuclear power plant, which emphasizes the mistakes and erratic management of the Soviet authorities, Kozlovsky’s film extols the heroism of the firefighters who came to the scene, as well as that the role of liquidators to contain radioactive contamination that could have spread to Europe. The word liquidator (ликвида́тор) refers to people who carried out various actions in the midst of the catastrophe generated by the accident at the nuclear power plant, to mitigate its immediate, medium and long-term consequences. They included individuals who performed various tasks, such as police officers, members of the armed forces, firefighters, nuclear power plant personnel, the air force, scientists, doctors, nurses, and some media professionals who documented the work carried out by all of them. Many of the liquidators they died, and those who survived have received multiple recognitions and decorations both in Soviet times and in the Russian Federation.

Kozlovsky, who also stars in the film, plays Aleksey Karpushin, a handsome firefighter who returns to Prypiat to meet his ex-girlfriend, Olga Savostina (Oksana Akinshina), who has a child by both of them – which he didn’t know. The little one is 10 years old. In the day-to-day coexistence, friction is generated between Olga and Aleksey, who makes the decision to go to Kiev. On the way to the Ukrainian capital the accident occurs at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and Aleksey crashes when birds that die from radiation fall on his car. For some reason, their young son was near the nuclear power plant, where he was filming with a camera he had when the explosion occurred, exposing him to an enormous amount of radiation.

When the Chernobyl accident occurs, Aleksey decides to collaborate with the firefighters who are going to the place and gives aid to several of his companions, many of whom die from the effects of radiation and burns. Despite being exposed to radiation in the area, Aleksey manages to survive. The authorities are managing a plan to prevent a second explosion from taking place that would mix the water underneath the damaged reactor with it, spewing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere and leading to dire consequences for Europe. For this reason, it is necessary to drain the water, for which volunteers are required who know the facilities and are willing to give their lives to fulfill the mission.

Aleksey, who knows the facilities well since he supervised them as a firefighter, is reluctant to cooperate. However, knowing that her little one is very ill and may die, she agrees to take part in the risky mission in exchange for her son being taken to Switzerland for treatment. Authorities accept; Thus, Aleksey and one of his friends dive into the radioactive waters of the “underground pool” to be able to drain the water manually. After a first failed attempt they succeed, but his friend dies and Aleksey is rescued to be taken to the hospital, where Olga arrives to be with him; but, due to the radioactive poisoning that he suffers, he dies. A few months later, their son returns from Switzerland more recovered after the treatment he received, while she promises to tell the little boy his father’s story.

Western critics, of course, have torn the film apart, and have pointed out that it is impossible for it to compete with the HBO production. He also destroys her for having resorted to a fictional and honeyed love story, which, he says, distracts the audience from the dramatic events narrated. Still, Oleg Karpachev’s music and Kseniya Sereda’s photography have been praised as they show a great craft — Sereda is 26 years old and has a huge future in the world of cinema.

Just like in hollywood movies, Chernobyl It ends with a melody performed by a superstar, in this case the diva Alla Pugachova, who, incidentally, in real life, in 1986 went to the vicinity of Prypiat at the request of the liquidators to lift their spirits and give a concert. . For Kozlovsky’s film, Pugachova made a video showing scenes from the film as she recites and sings (the video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBSCnB7Y–M).

With these ingredients it is clear that Chernobyl reproduces a theme that in the West and especially in Hollywood has proven to be very successful: the narration of a tragedy in which a love story is inserted. Examples abound: the multi-award-winning movie Titanic, by James Cameron (1997), tells a fictional love story between Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) truly soporific and responsible for the film being 197 minutes long! Another case is Deep horizon (Deepwater horizon), by Peter Berg (2016), which gives an account of the disaster of the oil platform of the same name owned by British Petroleum in the Gulf of Mexico, where the heroism of Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) is exalted and which also has honeyed doses and romantics between him and his wife Felicia (Kate Hudson).

If it is about exalting heroism, The boys (The Boys), which was first a play and then a movie, directed in both cases by Jim Simpson and which in 2002 had Sigourney Weaver and Anthony Lapaglia in the starring roles, makes this theme its raison d’être. The play and film extol the heroism of the firefighters who came to the World Trade Center on the fateful morning of September 11, 2001 and died after the collapse of the Twin Towers.

It is not clear from the above review then what bothers the Western critique of Chernobyl. What they criticize is what they sell all the time to audiences: stories of love, heroes and triumph in the face of adversity. Those are the ingredients of Chernobyl, and it is worth taking it into account before going against Danila Kozlovsky’s jugular.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this film, however, is that it is financed by the Russian Ministry of Culture and produced by the Central Partnership, a Russian company created in 1995 that is dedicated to the distribution of films and that in 2014 was bought by the Gazprom hydrocarbons emporium. In this sense and considering the commotion caused by the 2019 HBO series, it is taken into account Chernobyl a demonstration of the soft power of Russia based on its own version of what happened, which focuses on the people, on their heroism – something that is frequent in the filmography of the Slavic country – and which bets on generating a different narrative, a story told from Russia, not from what the West claims happened. Most likely, the true magnitude of the tragedy will never be known, which is an event that the younger generations of Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians did not experience and therefore are unaware of despite being part of their history. That’s another reason to tell the story – or, well, a version – of what happened.

Russian cinema, which has given the world great filmmakers – from Sergei Eisenstein to Nikita Mikhailov to Vladimir Menshov and Elem Klimov, among many others who have managed to transcend Slavic audiences – has had ups and downs, as often happens with the entertainment industries. from various parts of the world. For some time now, however, Russia seems to be paying more attention to the subject of narratives through film and animation; in the latter case it also has a successful and peculiar history from the times of the Cold War, the most recent proof of which is Masha and the bear, a Russian animated series that the West accuses of being Putin’s propaganda tool.[2] Again, the same would have to be said, for example, of American animation. Walt Disney, in World War II, worked closely with the American government to encourage, through animation, the payment of taxes and to ridicule Hitler. Donald Duck was the character chosen to carry out that task. In the end, Disney has won the minds and hearts of audiences around the world for the benefit not only of the corporation but, indeed, of the United States. The iconic status that Mickey Mouse enjoys on the planet should be enough to counteract the sayings against the entertainment offer that Russia generates, whether for adults or children. But it seems that the Cold War continues, and that to each cinematographic and / or animated product that the Russian Federation generates corresponds a largely ideological challenge on the part of the West.

Grades

[1] Mathias Dembinski and Caroline Fehl (June 2021), Three Visions for NATO. Mapping National Debates on the Future of the Atlantic Alliance, Berlin, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, available at http://library.fes.de/pdf-files/iez/18013.pdf

[2] Sputnik (11/17/2018), “’Masha and the Bear’, accused of being Vladimir Putin’s ‘soft power’ tool”, available at https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20181117/masha-y-oso -Russian-government-white-power-tool-1083496183.html See also Mark Bridge (17 November 2018), “Children’s show is propaganda for Putin, say critics”, at The Sunday Times, available at https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/childrens-show-is-propaganda-for-putin-say-critics-j9wxcvslm