Champions League draw will be repeated due to an error

Due to the problems with the extraction of the balls in the drums, UEFA decided to cancel its ceremony for the Round of 16

The draw for Eighth Final of the UEFA Champions League will be repeated in full at 3:00 p.m. local time, after the problems that arose in the extraction of the balls.

“Following a technical problem with the software of a third-party service provider that tells officials which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw of the Eighth Final of the UEFA Champions League. As a result, the draw has been declared void and will be redone in its entirety at 3:00 p.m. CET, “UEFA reports in a statement.

Due to a problem in the extraction of balls, UEFA will repeat the Champions League draw. ESPN Digital

The problem arose when after leaving the ball Villarreal, former Russian player Andrey Arshavin took the Manchester United as a rival, when both teams could not face each other, which had already been measured in the group stage. Then a similarity occurred with that of the Atlético de Madrid.

As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET. – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

Mistakes had been made in the choice of balls for the hypothetical rivals, a task that fell to Michael Heselschwerdt, director of club competitions, while Giorgio Marchetti, deputy general secretary, was the one who took the second group.

This ‘mishap’ led to complaints from numerous teams. Among them, the Atlético de Madrid reported shortly after that they were “in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the round of 16 draw.”

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid bet that, in the case of repetition, the validity of their confrontation would be maintained, in the face of Benfica, since he was the first to leave, just before the Villarreal–Manchester City.

Finally, UEFA has decided to repeat the draw from 3:00 p.m.

Originally, this is how the crosses for the Round of 16 were left in the draw that was annulled: