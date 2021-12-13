Cardi B reveals intimate story of filming ‘Um Yea’, her collaboration with Offset

Cardi B is one of the nominated artists in the category Social Artist of the Year in the Latin American Music Awards 2021. The rapper will fight for the statuette with artists of the stature of Bad bunny, Jennifer Lopez Y Selena Gomez.

At dawn this Monday, Cardi upset social networks by posting an audio of almost a minute on Twitter, in which she related a story never told about the first romantic exchange between her and her husband Offset in the studio while he was recording ‘Um Yea’, in 2017.

“I don’t want to tell you this weird, fake, romantic and awkward story, but, I remember that time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing ‘Um Yea’, the song that he and I have together,” he started saying.

Cardi went on to describe that on that occasion, she was watching Offset do his thing with the microphone while shooting him knowing glances.

“He kept looking at me and smiling while doing the song and then I told him I wanted to get into the song,” he explained. “So I started writing my verse and he would look at me like, ‘aww my girl!” He recalled.

Without a doubt, Cardi and Offset share many things in common and the passion for music in one of them. After sharing the audio, the ‘Up’ interpreter posted a photograph that reaffirms the great complicity that exists between her and her husband.

In the picture, Offset can be seen staring at Cardi, as she sits on top of a car wearing a black coat and a quirky patterned suit with an attached hood and eye and mouth holes.

This reveal comes on the heels of becoming the first female rapper to receive recognition from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Through Instagram, Cardi B announced that her song ‘Bodak Yellow’ was certified as a diamond. “How it started, how it all goes. Thank you to everyone who sends me nice congratulations on making ‘Bodak’ become a Diamond,” he said.

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what it meant to become a diamond or it meant that I just wanted to win and get in,” he said after adding a new success to his musical career.

