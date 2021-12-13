Camila Cabello has worked with Yotuel on a new song: ‘Lola’ | Music

Camila Cabello continues to work on his new album: Familia. The artist explores her Latin roots in this new work. After Camila and Romance, the singer wants to pay tribute to the Cuban and Mexican rhythms of her family. In fact, the first single, Don’t go yet, has fallen in love with his followers. Both the chorus and the video clip have gone viral in recent months.

Although at the moment we have only heard the first single of this new album, Camila has been giving many clues about this work. In fact, a few months ago, in an interview for LOS40 he told us the following:

“There are other songs on the album that are only in Spanish and that have a completely different sound. Who I am as an artist and as a person is something that is always changing ”.

In addition, he announced that the Family is the concept that accompanies the album at all times: “I believe that in this society where everything is focused on the individual, and the success of the individual, more happiness is experienced when you are with other people; that’s the message of the album“

A song written with Yotuel

Now, in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Camila Cabello has given a new clue about one of the issues that could be in Family. And it is that the singer has written a song with Yotuel. The artist has had one of the most requested Cuban singers of the moment. The singer, who has just won the Latin Grammy for best song of the year for Homeland and Life, has met with Camila in the studio to compose:

“For my last album I wanted to talk about my family, my roots, my heritage as a Cuban and Mexican woman. I wrote a song with the Cuban artist Yotuel called Lola. Speaking about the power of music, he has accompanied a movement that has given the Cuban people the courage, for the first time in 60 or 70 years, to take to the streets and fight [como parte de las protestas antigubernamentales que comenzaron el 11 de julio]. And for my mother, my grandparents and my cousins ​​to hear it and cry and say, ‘Damn it, it’s giving voice to our people.’

It seems that Lola, like Homeland and Life, could speak about the situation in Cuba, paying tribute to all those women who have had to emigrate from the country in recent years. Although Camila has not revealed when this song will be released, we are sure that it will not take long to hear it.