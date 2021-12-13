Business gives away cakes by title Atlas; the deceased owner left order

Juan Manuel Figueroa

70 long years passed, but finally the title came for Atlas in Liga MX and with that Free cakes and tacos in Guadalajara! They arrived “live” for the celebration of the second star, but in the famous food business “Mr. James” they fulfilled their promise of years for all those Rojinegros followers.

“For 15 years my father and my brothers started this project, since then the legend has been put, it is not from now, we have never been so close to the title because in 2004, when the last Semifinal was reached, there were still no business. I still do not believe it, “said Jaime Ramos, the boss of the place, in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“We are ‘live’ (without sleeping), we make carnitas, salsa and chili ourselves, we started at 3 in the morningFrom the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes we left at 2:30 in the morning and directly opened, no one has slept, we are present here, it is our official day of rest, the business works from Tuesday to Sunday, but today is the exception ” added.

Free tacos and cakes because Atlas is Champion

Said trade in Guadalajara will give away 500 cakes and a thousand golden tacos in each of the three branches. To give this courtesy, Jaime Ramos and his family only ask to buy the soft drink, with a huge influx from 09:00 hours to have breakfast practically free. Even the owners of the place say that the promotion will continue for the next title of the Foxes.

“Starting the business, my brothers and my boss, they decorate and about a week after the business my brothers said: ‘And if we put that legend, imagine that the day that passes’. My dad said yes and now that it happened it will not be erased, we are going to hold (the promotion) one more championship and give it“.

Unfortunately, Jaime Ramos’ father and founder of this business died last August due to a heart attack and could not fulfill the dream of seeing the Atlas as monarch, that is why a black bow appears in the three branches.

“His dream was to see him Champion, he couldn’t, he left us, but I’m sure he’s thrilled, speechless. A heart attack and it was worth a hat, but I’m sure he is very happy, it was what he wanted, “he said.