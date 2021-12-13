Britney Spears dances and spins for joy as she savors freedom | INSTAGRAM

After spending nearly 12 years of her life in limited freedom, Britney Spears is more happy that I will never and I will be showing it through their social networks, savoring that freedom that I craved so much.

This time the beautiful American singer decided to upload a video in which he appears spinning and dancing in front of his cell phone camera, enjoying a song that he loves from Lenny Kravitz, enjoying that she can already do what she wants.

The video attracted a lot of attention from his fans who gave him no likes, they led to this publication more than 440,000 likes and was also filled with comments where they highlight what happy you see, asking you to please keep that cute personality you have.

Internet users do not stop wishing her good vibes in her entertainment piece, all happy to see her so happy and free, a situation that kept her followers with an anguish that seemed like there would be no end.

It should be remembered that at this time Britney already has 40 years, age that she recently turned, as well as that she is also engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari, whom she is about to marry very soon.

Britney Spears does not stop showing her happiness at this long-awaited life of freedom.



She has already confessed that she will not invite any of her relatives to this ceremony, a fact that does not seem strange to her, much less after Jamie Spears kept her practically controlled for so long.

The artist could not even use her social media interactions freely, could not meet anyone or decide what concert she would give or where she would perform.

That is why now she does not stop enjoying this freedom that makes her so happy, that has made her dance and spin with all the energy possible, releasing all that anxiety that perhaps accumulated in all this time.