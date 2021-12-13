Break all records – The electricity bill in Spain becomes more expensive this Monday to a level never seen before

This Sunday electricity consumption set a new record with 256.98 euros / MWh, the most expensive in history in Spain. However, the cost of this service has not yet reached its limit, since the price of electricity for this Monday will be 315.43 euros / MWh, which will take place between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Madrid, December 12 (EUROPAPRESS) .- The price middle of the electricity in the wholesale market this Monday will reach 268.21 euros / MWh, 4.37 percent more than this Sunday, which has also been the highest expensive of history costing 256.98 euros / MWh, according to data from the Operator of the Iberian Electricity Market (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

This increase comes after a weekend also of promotions despite the fact that the weekend prices tend to relax with respect to working days due to the decrease in the electricity demand. Thus, this Sunday the light set a new record, being the most expensive in history with 256.98 euros / MWh, while on Saturday it stood at 239.53 euros / MWh.

The price maximum of the light for this Monday it will be given between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with 315.43 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 217.71 euros between 5:00 and 6:00 hours.

The prices of pool They have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and the rights of carbon dioxide emission (CO2), at all-time highs this year.

This Saturday, December 10, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) shot up 14.9 percent compared to Friday’s mark, to stand at 239.53 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), thus touching the highest level registered up to that moment, indicated OMIE data cited by Europa Press.

It should be noted that December is being a month marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh, as registered on Wednesday and last Sunday, and daily comparison between the price of the electricity in 2020 and in 2021, rallies widely exceeding the level of 200 euros / MWh.

In fact, so far this month the average is already above 200 euros / MWh, which, if it continues like this, would exceed the record of last October, which was the most expensive month in history.

In November, the electricity bill of an average user with the regulated rate -PVPC- stood at 115.18 euros, 68.1 percent above the 68.50 euros of the same month last year, thus being the second most expensive bill in history after last October, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

In this way, the association considers that the electricity bill for December would have to be negative for the promise of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to be fulfilled, that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 once the CPI has been discounted.