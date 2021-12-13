Binance decides to close its platform in Singapore and causes a drop in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

The company did not explain the reasons for the move, but said it was based on “strategic, commercial and development” considerations.

The subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in Singapore has withdrawn its application for a license to offer its services in that city-state and will close its operations in that territory on February 13, reports Bloomberg, citing a statement from the company.

Binance Asia Services, the Binance.sg operator, did not explain the reasons for its decision to withdraw the application, but indicated that the measure is based on “strategic, commercial and development” considerations. In addition, he announced that he will reorient his operations towards blockchain technology.

“Our users are the priority, so our decision to close Binance.sg was not taken lightly, “said Richard Teng, CEO of the platform in Singapore.” I am grateful to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for their continued assistance to Binance Asia Services, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together, “he added.

The consequences of Binance’s decision

The company, which has undergone a increasing scrutiny worldwide by the authorities of different countries, it was one of the more than 100 cryptocurrency firms that asked the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Operation license, and allowed to provide services while the petition was being processed.

As a consequence of Binance’s decision, this Monday the prices of cryptocurrencies experienced a fall, according to Bloomberg. Bitcoin fell as much as 3.4% to about $ 48,284. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 4.1%, although in recent hours the two assets have recovered slightly.

