Billie Eilish performed her new single “Male Fantasy” on Saturday Night Live

The incredible Billie Eilish on Saturday night showed her musical talent where she did a double live performance. The artist was invited to the well-known program “Saturday Night Live”, where she performed her latest song called “Male Fantasy” and also “Happier Than Ever”.

The soloist was the protagonist of the program for the second time, where she made an impact with her great voice even in the company of her brother Finneas.

This was the Billie Eilish show!





Eilish’s monologue

But the young singer not only returned with music, but also surprised with her funny anecdotes in the characteristic monologue performed by the guests. There he spoke about his dreams, his style and also about his family in a more humorous tone.

Billie began by saying, “I am excited to continue growing because now I am beginning to understand who I really am as a person.” To which he continued: “Some people wonder why I started to wear baggy clothes, and it really wasn’t just for comfort or style. It is difficult to verbalize, but the real reason why I wore oversized clothes at that time is because they were actually two children stacked on top of each other, trying to sneak into a movie for adults, “he said wryly.

She also spoke about the past, where she confessed that “I used to say that I hated acting, but the truth is that when I was little, I loved it.”

To which he continued, “My mother and father were actors, like my brother Finneas, and it was my dream to be in a movie. And I remember when that dream died. My mother wrote a movie inspired by her life. That’s true. He chose my brother Finneas. She played the mother. And in the movie … he didn’t have a daughter! So yeah, I got the signal. MI mother is my best friend. Is here. And I know that you do not love Finneas more than me, “he added to the laughter of the audience.

To end the routine, her mother was included in a vest with Billie’s brother’s face showing a great sense of humor.