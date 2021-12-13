“Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead Critic’s Choice nominations

This content was published on 13 December 2021 – 20:47

Los Angeles (USA), Dec 13 (EFE) .- “Belfast” and “West Side Story”, with eleven nominations each, start as the main favorites of the Critic’s Choice Awards, which will be delivered on the same day as the Golden Globes and are intended to replace these accolades in popularity.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA), which brings together some 500 film critics from the United States and Canada, announced its candidates hours after the Golden Globes and will hold a ceremony on January 9, at the same time as the famous awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

In this battle, in addition to “Belfast” and “West Side Story”, they have managed to highlight “Dune” and “The power of the dog”, with ten nominations each. All four films are candidates for the best film award.

They complete the fight in the category of best film “Licorice Pizza”, “Coda”, “Don’t look up”, “The Williams method”, “The alley of lost souls” and “Tick, tick … Boom!”.

In the direction section the nominees were Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The power of the dog”), Guillermo del Toro (“The alley of lost souls”) , Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

Unlike the Golden Globes, there will be no Hispanic representation in the category of best foreign film, in which “Drive My Car” (Japan), “It was the hand of God” (Italy) and “A hero” (Iran) will participate. ), “Flee” (Denmark) and “The worst person in the world” (Norway).

On the other hand, an important Latin name does appear in the interpretation categories: the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno, who at the age of 90 received a mention for her return to “West Side Story” with a supporting role created specifically for her.

Likewise, American actresses Rachel Zegler, of Colombian origin, and Ariana Debose, of Puerto Rican origin, are nominated for best young actress and best supporting actress (respectively) for the same film.

Nicolas Cage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are the candidates for best leading actor, and in the female section received nominations Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

Until now, the Critic’s Choice Awards had remained in the second division of the awards against the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the two most popular events in the world.

After the boycott imposed by the big Hollywood studios and the television network NBC, which will not broadcast the Globes, the critics association has proposed to elevate this ceremony, which is broadcast annually by The CW channel with low audience data.

“I have been receiving calls from the industry, saying: ‘We are counting on you to step forward now,'” said its president, Joey Berlin, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, a newspaper that recalled the association’s previous controversies, related to negotiations. economic and doubtful decisions of his record. EFE

