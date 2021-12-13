“Beckett”: the new thriller from John David Washington, one of the fashion stars in Hollywood | Tenet | Christopher Nolan | Ferdinando Cito Filomarino | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

The first big screen appearance of John David Washington lasted one second (at minute 0:13 of the video below). It happened when he was seven years old, in the masterful “Malcolm X” (1992), a film directed by Spike Lee. John David plays a schoolboy who stands from his desk and cries out “I’m Malcolm X!”, Although the one who really played the African-American activist was his father, Denzel Washington, who was nominated for an Oscar for said film.

No one would have imagined at that time that it would be Spike Lee himself who, 26 years later, would give the now adult John David Washington his first starring role in another notable film: “BlacKkKlansman” (or “The KKKlan Infiltrator”, from 2018), where he played the first black officer in the Colorado Springs Police Department, in the 70s, when the fight against discrimination was extremely strong.

Between one performance and another – from a very brief cameo to a consecrating role – Washington was rather involved in other issues: he was an impetuous american football player In college, he signed for the St. Louis Rams of the NFL although he did not play minutes, and then he went with a little more success for the Sacramento Mountain Lions, of the now-defunct United Football League (UFL).

Luckily for the cinema, things did not turn out as expected for Washington with the ovoid ball. And that’s how he got back to work in front of the cameras. He did it first for television, where in the HBO series “Ballers” played an NFL player (as if resisting to completely leave the courts); until the aforementioned summons for Spike Lee arrived and his life would take a radical change.

From left Right: John David Washington in “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), “Tenet” (2020) and “Malcolm & Marie” (2021).

ROAD TO THE STARS

It must not have been easy to carry the inheritance of a multi-award-winning and well-respected father like Denzel Washington. But John David has shown so far that he can handle that pressure. “I had identity problems because I am a relative of someone who is very, very good at this, and I thought that American football was a way to gain independence and find myself and know who I am, “he told El Comercio a few months ago.

After seeing him in “BlacKkKlansman”, another important director like Christopher Nolan understood that he was the right actor for the complex project I had been working on. In this way, Washington became the protagonist of the fascinating “Tenet” (2020), like a CIA agent who undertakes a confusing mission in which the very concepts of time and space seem to be altered.

Washington offers a solid performance here, of a lot of physical demand (The years in the sport benefit him) but above all with an elegance in the attitude that justify his choice to be in front of these films.

Earlier this year, Washington appeared alongside Zendaya in Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie”, a minor movie, but that it had the peculiarity of remaining only in the duo of actors, when addressing the conflictive nature of a couple and being filmed in full quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it is up to you to reconfirm your talent in “Beckett”, ‘thriller’ directed by Italian Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. Set in Greece, the film follows an American tourist (Washington) who suffers an accident and inexplicably begins to be chased by a group of people who seem to know more than he is aware of. The film passed with good comments at the Locarno Festival, in Switzerland, and this Friday it lands on Netflix. A new opportunity to appreciate the work of someone who is emerging as the new Hollywood phenomenon.