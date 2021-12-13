Banco de México would raise rate for the fifth time in a row due to high inflation

The Banxico Governing Board has given evidence of not being in a hurry to accelerate the normalization of monetary conditions and has revealed its intention to continue with its gradual approach ”.

The bank of Mexico would raise the benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive time in its monetary policy announcement this week, according to a Reuters poll, as local inflation levels reached their highest level in more than 20 years.

According to the survey, 14 of 17 analysts consulted expect Banco de México (Banxico) to raise the funding rate by 25 basis points to reach 5.25 percent. Three participants projected that the entity will raise the rate by 50 basis points, bringing it to 5.50 percent.

Annual inflation accelerated in November more than expected and once again exceeded the official objective of 3 +/- 1%, reaching 7.37%, its highest record since January 2001, and from 6.24% recorded in October.

“The Banxico Board has shown evidence of not being in a hurry to accelerate the normalization of monetary conditions and has revealed its intention to continue with its gradual approach,” said Alfredo Coutiño, director of analysis for Latin America at Moody’s Analytics.

“This is not necessarily what the national inflationary reality requires, which increases the risk of a sudden adjustment as soon as the markets receive a shock from abroad,” he added.

Other analysts have opined that the adjustment of the reference rate should be gradual, as has happened, given the weakened local economy. Banxico will publish its last monetary policy statement of the year this Thursday.