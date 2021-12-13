Atopic dermatitis relief based on 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine findings

This year the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology the ones won it Drs Julius and Patapoutian, responsible for the discovery of the structure and function of the skin’s cellular sensors. But how do these discoveries apply to improving the health of the general population?

A Spanish research group is at the forefront of the world in the study of which pathologies are involved in the different nociceceptors (nerve terminals of the neurological system housed in the skin responsible for pain and itching) located in the skin, the mechanisms that activate them and how to act on them to calm them, a line of research that comes directly from the discoveries of Julius and Patapoutian.

This group works at IDIBE (Institute for Research, Development and Innovation in Health Biotechnology of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche). The objective of the IDIBE is to go beyond basic research and ensure that its benefits are applicable to those who suffer from atopic dermatitis, sensitive skin, rosacea and other skin conditions.

To ensure that their discoveries and the molecules developed in the laboratory can be applied in neurocosmetic formulations for health, they have created Próspera Biotech, a spin off that according to their General Director Marta García “It offers products that act, for the first time, on alterations of the nociceptor nerve endings and not on symptoms, providing long-lasting relief to sensitive and atopic skin.”

The first research-based products that are already available in pharmacies and on the Prospera Biotech website are Nocisens Y Nocisens Intense, two creams made with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients for the skin that are free from aggressive agents (like most traditional creams), but which also include molecules developed by IDIBE that act directly on the nerve endings responsible for itching, itching and pain restoring its balance and, therefore, ending the discomfort.

Another product available based on the same principles is Nocisens Baby, which is specially formulated for diaper rash in babies, as the immaturity of their immune system and the constant exposure of their nerve endings to a new environment make them especially sensitive in the areas of contact with the diaper or clothing.

Response to skin conditions

Prospera Biotech has among its objectives to offer a response to many of the skin conditions in which the neurosensory system is involved, for which reason it plans to present this year specific formulations for gynecological skin conditions, perianal sensitivity, for the effects of excess. of sweating and, perhaps the most avant-garde, to calm the sensory discomfort in the skin that affect cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

In dermatitis, in addition to the neurological system, the immune system is involved, which is the cause of the redness, inflammation or ezememas that these pathologies cause. As both systems are related, it has been proven that, on many occasions, by restoring the balance of the neurological system, it is also possible to rebalance the immune system, achieving a notable improvement in the quality of life of people affected by atopic dermatitis, sensitive skin, rosacea and even some types of psoriasis, pathologies that affect more than 50% of the population and that can seriously affect the quality of life of those who suffer from them.