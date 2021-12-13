Atlas vs Leon. Where to see LIVE match Final Vuelta Liga MX

The day is approaching to meet the new champion of Liga MX, which will be defined this Sunday, December 12 when Atlas and León meet in the second leg of the 2021 Apertura grand final at the Jalisco Stadium.

For this showdown, The beast He has a slight advantage after he came back in the first leg at the Nou Camp (3-2), so as a visitor he will seek to crown himself and thus add his ninth star to his shield.

For their part, Red and black They will take advantage of their locality to be able to defeat the EmeraldsSince they have not been champions for 70 years and if they beat those led by Ariel Holan, this would be their number 2 title in more than a hundredth anniversary of Mexican soccer history.

One of the positive data in favor of Foxes is that in the current tournament, in the regular phase, they beat León in Jalisco, during matchday 10.

What do Atlas and León need to be champion?

How is the grand finale, Atlas and León risk everything for everything, there will be no tomorrow for either team, so it’s kill or be killed.

To be champions must win by global score; that is, the winner will be the one who scores the most goals. It is worth mentioning that the away goal no longer exists, so, In the event of a tie, overtime will be taken and if the result is maintained, everything will be defined in penalty shoot-outs.

So Atlas needs to score two goals and not be scored against; while The Lion only needs to keep the score or look for another target to complicate the situation for those at home.

Do not miss the preturned from the grand final of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, that’s why here we tell you when, at what time and where to watch Atlas vs León live.

When is the Atlas vs León return final of Liga MX?

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Schedule: 20:15 hours

Place: Jalisco Stadium

Where to watch the Atlas vs León return final of the Liga MX live

The stars

Aztec 7

TUDN

Afizzados

And the best coverage on our digital platforms: www.milenio.com/deportes | FB The Hobby | Twitter @laaficion

