Atlas vs León: where and at what time to see the return leg of the Liga MX final

This Sunday night the new champion of the MX League, the Jalisco Stadium will be the setting where another chapter in the history of Mexican soccer will be written, the second leg between Atlas vs Leon. The red and black are 90 minutes away from breaking a streak of 70 years without title, while those of León are just a short time away from raising a glass again.

In the first leg, the Guanajuato team went ahead on the scoreboard and took a result 3 – 2 which places them closer to the title of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021. However, the Guadalajara will seek to take advantage of the locality to turn the scoreboard.

Throughout the week, thousands of fans faced a quest for a sought-after pass. Even fans staged a run-in with touts just outside the Jalisco Stadium. But for those people who will not be able to go to the sports venue, they will be able to tune in to it through the different signals that will cover the game.

Where to watch the second leg Atlas vs León of the Liga MX Final?

There will be two free-to-air television stations that will broadcast the game live. The Atlas team enables Aztec TV Y TUDN project your matches on your television signal and for the final of Mexican soccer it will not be the exception.

Date: Sunday, December 12

Place: Jalisco Stadium

Schedule: 20:15 hrs Central Mexico

Transmission: TUDN (Channel 5) and Aztec TV (Channel 7 Aztec Sports)

Internet: through the applications of TUDN and its payment platforms (such as Blim TV) the meeting will be followed up. Also the official page of TUDN will share the highlights of the game. Same with Aztec TV, from your mobile applications, Aztec Sports will promptly follow up at the end of the match; your website will have the highlights of the event.

Social networks: the official accounts of Twitter of both teams, Atlas Y Lion, they give a live punctual follow-up of the highlights of the match. They share with their followers the minute by minute of the great final of Liga MX.

As it is the final of Mexican football, the official account of the Liga BBVA MX share minute-by-minute actions on social media and on your Internet page.

Radio: for those fans who do not have access to the internet or television for the final of the Apertura 2021, they will have the option of following it on the radio. The sign of W Sports It is the station that will have the narration of the game; you can listen to it from the 96.9 FM or by the 730 AM.

What does Atlas and León need to be champions of Liga MX?

The end of Apertura 2021 It will be defined with a winner in the 90 minutes of play, the criteria of the positions in the table will no longer have influence on the result, so the new league champion will be seen on the field; in the event of a global tie, overtime would be played and ultimately the penalty shoot-out would be the tiebreaker.

The emeralds They arrived with an advantage of one goal, after a controversial play they were awarded a penalty that allowed them to be left with a 3 – 2 marker Over the red and black. Although the team of Diego Cocca he started winning, after a short time they were turned around.

With such marking, only one goal divides The beast to be this year’s champion. What you will need is to maintain the advantage and expand it. If he makes a score in the second leg, the aggregate would be 4 – 2 and he would have to keep his goal at zero and thus be crowned champion.

In contrast, for the people of Guadalajara the situation forces them to win the game back. They must first equalize the aggregate with 3 – 3 (1 – 0 on the round), then make one or two more scores. They will require at least two goals to be champions.

