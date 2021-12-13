Atlas vs Leon final Scream Mexico A21

Guadalajara Jalisco.- Came the day! Lion gets on the court of Jalisco Stadium to face Atlas in the second leg of the final of Scream Mexico A21.

Penalty series!

Leon: Elías Hernández (one), Fernando Navarro (failure), Angel Mena (two), William Tesillo (3), Luis Montes (failure)

Atlas: Jesus Angulo (one), Aldo Rocha (failure), Edgar zaldivar (two), Christopher trejo (3), Julius furch (4)

Penalties!

The second overtime ends and there will be penalties. Atlas (3) 1 – 0 (3) Lion

No, Elias!

Minute 107.- Filtered pass from Fernando Navarro to Elijah Hernandez and fails to define before the goalkeeper’s exit Camilo Vargas.

Start second overtime

Second overtime begins: Atlas (3) 1 – 0 (3) León

First overtime ends

First overtime ends: Atlas (3) 1 – 0 (3) León

First overtime starts

The first overtime begins. Atlas (3) 1 – 0 (3) Leon.

Extra times!

The 90 regulatory minutes end and the match ends with an aggregate score of 3-3. There will be overtime!

‘Puma’ Gigliotti is sent off

At minute 94.- For a double yellow card, Emmanuel ‘Puma’ Gigliotti he is expelled and León is left with ten men.

Meneses, expelled

At minute 90.- Although he was already on the bench, Jean Meneses andHe is sent off for claiming the referee.

Leon is saved!

Minute 80.- Christopher trejo shoots and the ball hits the frame post, and in front of the goal, without a goalkeeper, Edgar saldivar He heads, but the goal of Atlas.

Leon changes

Minute 75.- Ramiro González leaves, enters Osvaldo Rodriguez

Minute 63.- Omar Fernández and Santiago Colombatto exit, enter Luis Montes Y Emmanuel ‘Puma’ Gigliotti.

Atlas goal! With controversy

Minute 55, Aldo Rocha heads in, after a shot by Barbosa, and scores the goal for Atlas. Although there was a review in the VAR, for a possible misplaced of Rocha, the whistling Marco Ortiz validated the goal. Global score: Atlas 3 – 3 Leon.

Cota!

At minute 54, Aldo Rocha fired a shot, but Rodolfo Cota saved to send the ball into a corner kick.

Leon is saved!

The second half begins and again Julián Quiñones gains in speed, but does not define before the exit of Rodolfo Cota.

The second half begins

Complementary time starts. Atlas 0 – 0 Lion

First half ends

The first 45 minutes are over. Atlas 0 – 0 Lion

Cota, again!

Julian Quinones receives a pass in the area, receives the ball, but Rodolfo Cota he is attentive to avoid danger on two occasions, although the goalkeeper is injured.

Cota!

In the collection of free throw of ‘Bone’ Reyes, Rodolfo Cota stops the ball.

Post of Atlas!

In a backlash Julian Quinones wins the mark a Ramiro Gonzalez and he pumps the ball, but it hits the post. Later, Julio Furch was fouled at the edge of the area.

Dávila had it!

At minute 15 ‘, Santiago Colombatto filter balloon to Victor Davila and in the area, the Chilean fires a shot, but the ball goes through one side.

They stop party

Minute 4.- Due to a flare on the field, referee Marco Antonio Ortiz stops the duel and throws León ashore.

Start the game!

Starts the match. Atlas 0 – 0 Lion

Minute of applause for the death of Vicente Fernández

Before the start of the return match between Atlas and León, Vicente Fernández was remembered, who died this Sunday at the age of 81.

Lineups

Lion: Rodolfo Cota, David ‘Avión’ Calderón, Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo, Ramiro Gonzalez, Omar ‘El Patron’ Fernández, Santiago Colombatto, Iván Rodríguez, Jean Meneses, Angel Mena and Víctor Dávila.

Atlas: Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Luis Reyes, Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo, Ángel Márquez, Ían Torres, Aldo Rocha, Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones.