Atlas fans confuse the Lion’s truck and throw everything at him

The red-black followers threw projectiles at the transport in which the personnel of the Guadalajara squad were found

GUADALAJARA – Atlas fans mistook the Lion’s truck, upon arrival at Jalisco Stadium and they threw objects at him, believing that the rival was inside him, prior to the final between Foxes and Emeralds. The transport was staffed by the local team.

The delegation of Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of the Atlas, arrived at the Jalisco Stadium, accompanied by a strong security operation. Behind them came a blue truck, without any team logos. The red and black followers believed it was León’s team, trying to go unnoticed.

Atlas fans mistook the buses. Imago7

Due to the fact that on the route the bus passed the animation groups of the Atlas, was attacked by throwing all kinds of objects at him and those present were heading with obscene signs towards those who were inside the transport, which had tinted windows.

After that truck, the one from the Atlas arrived, which was received amid cheers, flares and flags, with the shout of “Champion! Champion!”

Twenty minutes after the home team arrived at the Jalisco stadium, the truck arrived from Lion and its board of directors, with their logos, guarded by a strong security operation, which included motorcycles, patrols and a helicopter.

Because several fans had already spread out of the area, because they thought that he was already within the Jalisco Stadium the emerald team. The truck of the Lion, along with the visiting board’s vans, had little trouble getting in.

The truck, which was received in a hostile way by Atlas fans, did not have any damage, because it withstood the impacts and was able to enter the Jalisco Stadium facilities quickly.

The final between the Atlas and Leon It is considered highly secure, which is why 1,400 security elements were dispatched and an aggressive operation was carried out to prevent disturbances in access.