Atlante, to the final of the Expansion League

Atlante and Tampico will compete for the Expansion League title, Apertura 2021

MEXICO – The Atlante drew 2-2 at the Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes, in the semifinal round against the Celaya, but after a 3-2 on aggregate, the Colts advanced to the Expansion League Final, after a game where Mario García’s pupils got complicated towards the end of the match.

In the other series, Tampico He left out Dorados, so the Catalans and Jaiba Brava will fight for the 2021 Apertura League title on this circuit.

Atlante will contest the title against Tampico. Imago 7

The Colts arrived at their court with the confidence that they had been given the victory by the minimal difference of Miguel Alemán, but they had to suffer in the decline of the match, because surprisingly in minute 77, Fernando Illescas finished inside the area with a great goal, to break the zero in the Barcelona property.

Do not forget that on December 10, 11 and 12 you can enjoy FREE STAR + PASS. ¨Try it NOW!

However, the Atlante He responded with a score by Armando Escobar at minute 83, and when the horses already felt their ticket to the Final was assured, Illescas again surprised with a shot from outside the area, at 89 ‘.

The final 2-2 put it Brian figueroa last minute and when the game was already being played in compensation time, so that in this way the current capital Atlante could achieve the pass to the Final.