Assessing the Odds of a Possible XRP Breakout Toward $ 1

The crypto market has undergone quite a few strong corrections since the beginning of this month. It should be noted that the one witnessed on December 4 was the most profound. On that day, most large-cap coins saw their market caps posting losses of 20% to 30%.

XRP, the eighth largest crypto on the market, was no exception to the aforementioned correction phase. On that day, the asset price dropped from $ 0.92 to $ 0.60. However, for the past few days, XRP has managed to successfully stop its downtrend.

It has been consolidating as of late, with its price hovering around the 61.8% Fibonacci level.

On Thursday and Friday, XRP tried to break above the level mentioned above, but was unable to stay there for long. The bulls have certainly been able to stop the downtrend, but are they strong enough to retry a breakout?

Light at the end of the tunnel

At this stage, market participants are conducting XRP transactions quite actively. As can be seen from the chart below, the current active address levels are much higher than those that have been recorded since May last year.

As the number of unique active addresses increases, mass speculation begins to take concrete form. Now, active address activity is definitely a good sign. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually specify in which direction the market participants are leaning the most.

So to find out if there is any bias in the market, let’s take a look at a couple of age-related metrics.

The Age Consumed, to begin with, has seen a couple of spikes recently. However, it has been relatively lower lately. This essentially implies that previously inactive XRP hasn’t moved much between directions. What it also means is that the selling pressure is not dominating the XRP market right now.

Additionally, the coin’s median age metric has also been sliding upward, highlighting that HODLers are currently holding onto their tokens in anticipation of a rally.

So in the presence of the current accumulation trend and the absence of selling pressure, XRP should be able to successfully break out soon. If it manages to break above its 61.8% Fibonacci level in the next few hours, the next few days will be quite reminiscent of the first days of October.

In effect, the asset, in all likelihood, could recover $ 1 soon.

Here, it is also important to note that the odds of XRP diving further into this stage are pretty slim. More so, because it is surrounded by a strong support level at $ 0.78. Only if XRP lets go of the same, it will be prone to revisit the $ 0.7 zone.

