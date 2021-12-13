Ariana Grande will donate 1 million dollars for psychological help | Present

Ariana Grande She has been one of the artists who has repeatedly spoken about how important mental health is for several years. More and more artists speak openly about problems that concern everyone and that were almost taboo in society.

But the soloist from Boca Raton (Florida, United States) wanted to go a step further and socialize this psychological help. For this reason, he will donate 1 million dollars to a mental health program that any of his fans or anyone who needs it can request it.

This money will go to different mental health professionals who will deduct from that million dollars each of the sessions they attend within the program Better help supported by Ariana Grande.

“Therapy should not be a privilege for a few who have access to it thanks to its possibilities. Knowing that this does not fix the problem in the long term, what I wanted was to raise some hope and inspire that some of you get to feel good or don’t be afraid to ask for help “explained the singer-songwriter.

The first step or the first brick towards better mental health for thousands of people has already been laid, although as the interpreter herself says it is not an easy path: “I hope this is a starting point so that people can build their own space in their lives and continue The cure is not immediate or easy but you are worth the effort and time.

It should be remembered that in recent years Ariana Grande has gone through some of the saddest moments of her life after the terrorist attack during one of her concerts and the death of Mac Miller whoever your partner was.