“Ardidos”: Chivas’s controversial congratulations to the Atlas that earned him hundreds of criticisms

Two penalties saved by the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and a decisive goal by the Argentine Julio Furch gave Atlas this Sunday his second trophy in its history and his first triumph after seven decades of drought.

The congratulations to the red and black were swift. From historical figures of the club such as the player Rafael Márquez or the coach Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, to tournament rivals such as the Pumas de la UNAM or the Tigres de la UANL, and even the former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, they extended their congratulations to the people of Guadalajara.

However, the congratulations that caused the most controversy came from his staunch rival: the Chivas de Guadalajara.

On their Twitter account, the rojiblancos published an ironic image with two trophies and the shadows of another ten, recalling the difference in titles between the two institutions and giving a glimpse of the amount that Atlas needs to achieve them. The caption of the image was crowned with a single word: “Congratulations”.

Most of the reactions to this publication were disapproving and some users took the opportunity to remind Chivas that they did not qualify for the last Liguilla and that their present is not at the height of their history.

“What a bear, how ugly, how fiery, what nacos were seen. And that I am Chiva”Wrote one user.

“I am Chiva to die, but I disapprove of this, be quiet gentlemen: as sporting rivals and as humans, we must also know how to recognize the victories of others and more importantly: TAKE THIS AS A LESSON IN HUMILITY AND GET TO WORK TO RECOVER THE GREATNESS OF THE INSTITUTION”Wrote another user.

“As a Chivas fan we look very bad, I don’t know who authorized this “,”What a shame to tweet. That level of ardor is not a big team ”and“Chivas have lacked class for a long time… For something they are where they are today ”, were some of the comments in reprimand for the unfortunate publication of the herd.

The champion Atlas will begin the defense of his title on January 15 when he receives San Luis on the second day of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The Rojinegros will have to wait a week to present themselves as the current monarchs since their duel on the first day, at the home of runner-up León, was scheduled for January 19, to give one more week of rest to the teams that this Sunday played the final of the Apertura 2021.

According to the calendar released by the MM League, another important meeting in the champion’s calendar will be on March 20, on the eleventh day, who will play at home against Chivas de Guadalajara, his biggest rival in the League, in the Guadalajara derby.

Mikel Arriola, the president of the League, reported that the 17 days of the regular phase will run from January 6 to May 1, to give way to the play-off, which will be played on May 7 and 8.

The quarterfinals will take place from May 11 to 15, the semifinals from May 18 to 22 and the final on May 26, with the first leg, and on May 29, with the second leg.

