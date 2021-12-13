André Marín questions Atlas title: ‘Shameless arbitrations’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 15:13:01





André Marin making friends, although not exactly red and black because questioned the legitimacy of the Atlas title, the one that was denied them for 70 years and that they finally succeeded on Sunday against León, a team that is broadcast on Fox Sports, a company for which the renowned journalist works.

In a videoblog, André Marín accused “shameless arbitrations” in favor of the Foxes throughout the Liguilla to “push” them to the championship, implying that not even America had seen such aid in his more than three decades as a communicator.

“In my 35-year career, I had never seen in a Mexican soccer league that refereeing pushed a team so much. It was shameless how the refereeing helped the Atlas in the Quarters against Rayados, shameless against Pumas in the Semifinals and shameless the help in the Final against León, “he said.

In addition, the driver of The last word questioned the honorability of the arbitration in our soccer, stating that “many people” questioned themselves on social networks.

“That hurts football a lot, today I listen to and read a lot of fans, who are the most sacred thing this business has, doubting whether the arbitration in Mexico is honest and fairThat is extremely worrying, “he said.

The Ida Final aired on Fox Sports and in it the Fiera prevailed by a score of 3-2; the Vuelta went through TUDN and Azteca Deportes, with a score of 1-0 thanks to Aldo Rocha’s goal that forced extra time and possible penalties, in which Julio Furch scored the decisive goal to exterminate the red and black drought.