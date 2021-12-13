Amber Heard confirms her return as Mera in Aquaman 2 with a photo on the set of filming

MADRID, 20 Apr. (CultureOcio) –

In the wake of his legal battle against Johnny Depp and the dismissal of the actor from the Fantastic Animals saga, the return of amber heard What Mera in Aquaman 2 it is without a doubt one of the most controversial decisions of the DCEU. Hundreds of thousands of fans demanded that Warner do the same with the actress, but Heard has stood his ground in the face of constant rumors, always ensuring his return in the sequel to the saga starring Jason Momoa. A return that has now been confirmed again with a photo.

Aquaman 2 has become one of the most anticipated films in the DCEU thanks in part to the success of the first installment and in part to the increase in ‘hype’ that has led to the return of the character of Momoa and the rest of Atlanteans in the Snyder’s Cut from Justice League.

James Wan gets back behind the scenes in a sequel of which few details are known, except that Amber Heard –which also returned in Snyder’s version of Justice League– will reprise her role as Princess Mera.

To reaffirm it, The actress has posted a photo on Instagram from the set of Aquaman, although it is possibly an old image from the first film, since Aquaman 2 doesn’t plan to start filming until the summer.

Sporting her red hair and reading a book, Heard tagged Momoa in the post, in addition to joking that an e-book will be purchased for the filming of the sequel.

In this way, the actress confirms that Warner has disregarded fan requests for her to be fired., and that in fact filming will begin soon. Aquaman concluded with Arthur Curry claiming his throne as King of Atlantis and starting a love affair with Mera, which is why Heard is expected to have a bigger role in the sequel.

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022.