Already a lawyer? Kim Kardashian passes the law bar exam!

Already a lawyer? Kim Kardashian every time is closer to achieving your dream!

The socialite and TV star passed the famous’baby bar exam‘, also known as a law bar exam in Spanish, after failing three consecutive times in the last two years.

Kanye West’s ex-partner released the news through his official instagram account, where he shared an emotional message with his nearly 270 million followers:

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM! Looking in the mirror, I’m really proud of the woman looking back at the reflection today. For anyone who does not know my background in law school, I want you to know that this was not easy, nor was it delivered to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years but got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I succeeded! (I had COVID on the third attempt with a fever of 104 but I’m not making excuses) ”, expressed the leader of the Kardashian clan – Jenner.

Is Kim Kardashian already a lawyer? This means passing the bar exam

Despite this great success, Kim still has a long way to go before becoming a lawyer, well the baby bar exam is he freshman law student exam, according to the California Bar Association; which means that Pete Davidson’s current girlfriend he has yet to pass another exam.

“In California, the way I’m studying law, you have to take two bar exams, this was just the first, but with the toughest pass rate. The best lawyers told me that this was a near impossible trip and more difficult than the traditional route of law school, but it was my only option and it feels so good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals”, he pointed.

Kim Kardashian also dedicated a message to her father: “I would be proud”

Along the post, the businesswoman took the opportunity to dedicate an emotional message to his father, who passed away in September 2003 and worked as a lawyer.

“I know my dad would be very proud and actually would be so surprised to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. They told me he was known for making fun of people who didn’t reject them on their first try like he did, But it would have been my biggest cheerleader!

The conclusion is that never give up, even when you’re holding on to a thread, you can do it! Put your mind on it and do it because it feels so good once you get to the other side! ”, ended.