all the television stations that will broadcast Club América at Grita México C22

The campus of the Eagles of America from the coach Santiago Solari, the holidays have already started. Just on Sunday, December 26, they will meet again at the facilities of the complex of Coapa, to put into operation the engine of a team whose sole objective will be to obtain the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

For such an event, the organization has already released the corresponding calendar. Between the parties of the way of the Cream blue, the most salient are: the premiere against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Classic Capitalino with Pumas at University Olympic Stadium by date 7, the National Classic vs. Chivas at Akron Stadium by the 10 and the Classic Young in view of Blue Cross at Aztec stadium for the last day.

In addition, the days were also defined for each match and instance. The debut of the Eagles of America in the regular phase of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX It will be on Friday, January 7, and the meeting for date 17 will take place between Saturday, April 30 and May 1. Then he Repechage It will take place between seven and eight, the quarterfinals between 11 and 12 the first leg and 14 and 15 the return, semifinal 18 and 19 the first crossing and 21 and 22 the second, and the finals on 26 and 29, all in the month of May.

On the other hand, the signals that will televise the games of the first division of Aztec soccer were also released. The cast of Indiecito will be transmitted vs. Puebla and Mazatlan, only TV Azteca. Versus Atlas, Atlético San Luis, Pachuca, Pumas UNAM, Querétaro, Deportivo Toluca, Bravos de Juárez, Club León, Tigres de la UANL and Cruz Azul, TUDN only. While with Santos Laguna, Chivas and Necaxa, TV Azteca and TUDN will share the broadcast, while vs. Rayados from Monterrey and Tijuana, who will be in charge of the transmission is Fox Sports.

When is the National Classic played between America and Chivas?

The Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara received the notification from the organizers of the MX League regarding the fixture of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament. Therefore, they are already clear that the National Classic It will take place on the 10th date on Saturday, March 12 at 9:00 p.m. CDMX at Akron Stadium.