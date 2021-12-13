Alejandro Sanz’s secret to perform better in the gym

Alejandro Sanz has become the undisputed star of the latest broadcast of The Hormiguero. The artist has come to present his latest project, an album that he has titled as Sanz. In addition to talking about how excited he is to be able to return to the stage after the coronavirus pandemic, the singer has revealed what his secret is when it comes to going to the gym. The interpreter of Broken heart Laughing, he has said that when it comes to “lifting weights” he has Karlos Arguiñano’s cooking program on.

“While I’m there I hear ‘now you cut some garlic …'”, he said with a laugh. But not only that, because Alejandro Sanz He has explained what is the “ritual” that he does before each concert or each time he goes to sing. «For a few years I have been putting tape on my hands. Specifically three, “he said before the watchful eye of Pablo Motos that he could not believe what he was listening to.

Sanz has said very sincerely that «artists are very maniacal». “Suddenly I felt that I was lucky and I no longer wanted to take them off. Now I have made it a ritual. It’s like when you put on a war paint. I always put them on a finger », the singer explained in great detail.

The singer has also shown the pride he feels in being able to be part of the Walk of Fame, since he has a star like other well-known faces such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon. “It’s something amazing. I did not expect it, ”he said. Then he explained that the decision to have this famous symbol on one of the most famous streets in Los Angeles was after a vote by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“They decided to give it to me for that reason. Los Angeles has treated me very well. One day they even gave me a day and now, a star on the Walk of Fame, he is also in a good place ”, he proudly mentioned.

Pablo Motos wanted to know if it was true that many acquaintances came to Alejando’s house. «Many people come to my house, of all kinds of ideologies. Of course, it is forbidden to talk about politics, “he said with humor to the presenter that, in addition, he has accepted an invitation to see the property where Sanz lives.

The most special moment of the program

After talking about his professional career and playing the mythical space games with the most famous ants on television, Trancas and Barrancas, Alejandro Sanz You have lived a most special moment that you will not forget. One of his fans, pregnant, has traveled 500 kilometers to meet him in person. Showing off his closeness, Alejandro has signed the incipient belly. A moment that ended in a warm embrace between the artist and his follower.