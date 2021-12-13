‘After Earth’: The Movie That Nearly Destroyed Will Smith’s Relationship With His Own Son – Movie News

Do you remember the movie ‘After Earth’? That story directed by M. Night Shyamalan that was crushed by critics and fans. And if that weren’t enough, it was nowhere near shattering Jaden and Will Smith’s father-son relationship.

There are ideas that, in principle, sound great, but this is not enough to bring them to the big screen. The following he learned the hard way Will Smith. After writing, producing and starring After Earth, He came close to destroying the relationship with his son, Jaden, by exposing him to a sea of ​​criticism that exceeded a boy of then 15 years.

The story unfolds a thousand years after a cataclysm that forced humanity to escape from Earth and live on the Nova Prime ship, until, one day, an asteroid storm damages the ship of Cypher (Smith) and Kitai (Jaden), who They crash on their planet of now unknown and dangerous origin. While his father remains wounded, Kitai must traverse hostile terrain to retrieve the rescue signal.

This is what Jaden and Will Smith looked like in 2013’s “After Earth.”



This film directed by M. Night Shyamalan He was so badly received that he received six nominations for the Razzie Awards (they recognize the worst productions of the year), of which he won three awards: Worst Actor for Will Smith, Worst supporting actor for Jaden and Worst on-screen acting combo for father and son. This is how bad things looked, but this was not compared to the pressure and regret felt by the Philadelphia-born actor..

Keanu Reeves welcomes Will Smith’s biggest career regret: “It impacted my life”

This was revealed in an excerpt from the actor’s memoir titled simply Will, this was shared by the magazine People, where Smith claimed that “The worst thing was that Jaden received the impact. The fans and the press were furious; they said and published things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat”mentioned the two-time Oscar nominee. “Jaden had faithfully done everything he was told to do, and I had trained him to suffer the worst public attack of his life. “.

According to the writing of the protagonist of King Richard: A Winning Family; After Earth “It was an abysmal box office and critical failure”. And it was a matter of time, in addition to constant media pressure, for family ties to begin to show cracks, as Jaden “felt betrayed and cheated” by his own father.

Was Will Smith afraid to face nature? The docuserie ‘Welcome to Earth’ responds

In his memoir, Will Smith He also shared one of his darkest moments in his relationship with his son. And all as a result of the poor performance of After Earth, film that prompted Jaden to consider emancipation. “At the age of fifteen, when Jaden asked about the possibility of being an emancipated minor, my heart broke. In the end he decided not to, but it is a disgrace to feel that you have hurt your children.”, he assured.

Jaden Smith came close to emancipating himself from Will Smith due to pressure from the public and the media.



This publication went on sale at the beginning of November, there is also the surprising anecdote of the improvised casting that Will Smith had to perform at the home of Quincy jones, which, in the end, landed him the role that catapulted him to fame with The Prince of rap. Do you think that, no matter how bad a movie is, a 15-year-old must be exposed and face media pressure?