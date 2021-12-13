A shame the repetition of the draw; UEFA lies

Real Madrid considers that the repetition of the draw for the Champions League round of 16 is a “shame” and accuses UEFA of “lying” in its explanation of the reasons that led them to make that decision, according to different sources confirmed to ESPN.

The white club had initially been paired with Benfica but the draw was declared void after it was shown that there had been a mistake in selecting potential rivals Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid.

UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA issued a statement minutes later to inform that the draw was going to be repeated due to a “technical problem with the software”

“Following a technical problem with the software of a third-party service provider that instructs officials on which teams are eligible to play against each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 . As a consequence, the draw has been declared void and will be repeated in its entirety at 15:00 CET, ”UEFA explained in a statement.

But Madrid believes that their pairing with Benfica should have been maintained as UEFA’s errors occurred after the balls had already decided that the white club was going to face the Portuguese in the round of 16.

The white club thinks that it is a “shame” to repeat the entire draw and considers that, in the case of repeating it, it should have been only since its pairing with the Portuguese since it had been the first.

In addition, the same sources explain to ESPN that they do not believe UEFA’s explanation since they think that there was not a problem in the software but a human error. Madrid showed ESPN their outrage with the decision before even learning that finally their next opponent in the Champions League quarterfinals will be Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’ Paris Saint-Germain.