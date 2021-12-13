A guy manages to ‘flirt’ with Rihanna without having a clue who she is

Rihanna is one of the most famous pop stars in the world, and therefore, in a normal situation, it must be impossible for the singer to walk down the street without being recognized. But the imposition of masks in public spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic has provided celebrities the opportunity to go more unnoticed than usual when they go abroad.

The artist from Barbados He attended a few days ago, together with his assistant Tina Truong, to one of the demonstrations that have organized throughout the United States in protest against discrimination against the Asian community. Hidden under a cap, with sunglasses and a black mask, The interpreter was part of the march as one more citizen, and at one point she started a conversation with a young man.

A video, which has gone viral on social networks, shows the artist talking to this anonymous boy, who apparently asked for her phone number. Rihanna then suggested that they exchange Instagram profiles and began searching the protester’s smartphone for her own profile.

When the young man looks at the Instagram account, he sees the name and the number of followers, and finally connects the dots, he can only ask in disbelief, “Is it really you?”. Like any answer, Rihanna just affirms, looks at the camera and laughs.

Truong also shared another series of images from the evening on social media, in which she can be seen with Rihanna marching down the street with various banners. In another short clip, the singer appears dancing with great energy to the rhythm of the drums of the demonstration.