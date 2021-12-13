A great of Mexican music left: Vicente Fernández

There are many things that have been said about Don Vicente Fernández since yesterday, because he was an idol of Mexican music, a man who began his musical life from the age of 8, when he was given a guitar, at 14 he won a singing contest He performed in restaurants and bars, then in various mariachi groups until his first song was recorded for him and he signed with a record label. Later, he entered the cinema and made several films, finally his first leading role came with Law of the hill; He made about 20 tapes, had a television program where he sang with personalities such as Lucha Villa.

The musical successes, awards and recognitions were many, even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has, but he also developed his career as an entrepreneur, since he had a real estate company, he allied with Ocesa in Guadalajara to perform concerts in the Vicente Fernández Arena, where Katy Perry and Shakira performed; he rented airplanes, raised thoroughbred horses and ponies, and had fruit crops; That is why they estimate that he accumulated a fortune of 25 million dollars, in addition to the fact that they began to talk about the inheritance because they saw his daughter Alejandra enter the hospital accompanied by a notary.

However, it is time to look back on your career and achievements, because we all make mistakes and this is not the time to talk about them.

Today it is recognized that Vicente Fernández is an idol and the connection he achieved with his viewers was unique, that is why the phrase: “as long as they don’t stop clapping, I won’t stop singing”, which became a hallmark that distinguished him from other interpreters .

He retired in 2016 with a great concert at the Azteca Stadium, but in his studio he recorded 300 songs, so he left a lot of material so they can continue with his legacy.

There is also talk of who could be his successors, since few artists are dedicated to promoting Mexican music, but there are: Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernández and Pedro Fernández.

Vicente Fernández was in the hospital for 4 months, he died at 6:15 a.m. and his body left this Sunday, December 12, heading to the ranch The three foals, they will not bring the body to CDMX, they decided that the tribute will take place in the VFG Arena.

In the United States, several portals have also reported his death with the title: “The King of Rancheras has passed away.”

Rest in peace an idol and one of the best singers in Mexico.

