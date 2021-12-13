8 Curiosities of the Spiderman movies

We highlight some interesting facts about the Spiderman movies

Being, surely, one of the best known superheroes since its creation in the sixties, the wall-crawler He has been the protagonist of multiple films and reimagines behind their backs. The productions that make up the Spiderman movie sagaThey have left us many details that will surprise or cause us to laugh.

While we wait for the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home, we leave you some curiosities of the Spiderman films by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Possible Peters Parkers

In 2002 Sony Pictures introduced us to a Peter parker quite adult and mature, played by Tobey Maguire. For some this is the Ultimate Spiderman, but there were other very popular options. From Ewan McGregor, Jake gyllenhaal who now occupies the position of Mysterio in the new saga. Heath leadger, known for playing the Joker at Dark Knight. And even the popular Leonardo Dicaprio which was a ballot desired by many.

“The One Who Knocks”

To the fans of Breaking bad you will like this news. Since in his film debut he took into account Bryan cranston as antagonist of the film. Similarly, John Travolta or Mel Gibson were some others who came to question, until (luckily) we were handed over to William DaFoe with an interpretation of Green Goblin that made the hair stand on end.

Wolverine about to claw out

Yes, what you are hearing; Own Hugh jakman was about to have an occasional appearance on the tape of Spiderman. However, this dream that every fan would have liked to enjoy was canceled because the technical team was not able to access the costume. Wolverine for filming.

The legend of Ditko

Many times we identify the creation of Spidey with the good of Stan, but it is unfair not to take into account the great Steve Ditko, who illustrated and cooperated in the first series of comics, being the same creator as read of the character. Raimi He knew this, so he added a character in the series called Ditkovich, making a precious reference to the late cartoonist.

Andrew Garfield and his skateboard

One of the great criticisms that was applied to the second saga directed by Marc webb it was doing to Peter parker a handsome, attractive and fashionable boy, which went against the more asocial reading of the character in its beginnings. Many exemplified this in his skate that he wears throughout the tapes, something very unusual for someone with the personality of Parker. However, this was not entirely the fault of Webb, since it was his interpreter, Andrew Garfield, who proposed adding this object to the sequences.

Blondes and redheads

One of the quintessential characters that should always be next to the wall-crawler is his love interest, either MJ, Gwen or Liz . A curiosity about this is that the actress who played Mary jane watson in the two thousand, Kirsten dunstShe was blonde, so she had to dye her hair to be a redhead like her character in the comics. On the contrary, Emma Stone who played Gwen stacy In the second series, she had to dye her hair blonde because she was a redhead. A somewhat absurd detail, but ironic to say the least.

Damage Control

In the recent performance of The vulture, this belonged to the Damage Control, very mythical company in comics Marvel for being the ones who collect the disasters left by the great battles in New York. Even getting to star in several comic series. It is a detail that they are included in the MCU.

Raimi’s best friend

It is a fact that Raimi has a fetish with Bruce campell. This actor-director duo have worked multiple times. They already did it in the trilogy of Evil dead, even in the television series that is broadcast today. How could it be otherwise, we have Campell working on the trilogy of the arachnid within the last two films as secondary roles, which will remain forever in the viewer’s nostalgia.