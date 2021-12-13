5 weird tricks to win games in Clash Royale easier

If there is an Android game that is succeeding all over the world, that is Clash Royale. Hundreds of famous streamers They are playing it again after several years and the popularity of the game is through the roof. Today we tell you 5 tricks to win games in Clash Royale very little known and very TOP. They are some Clash Royale strategies that will give you a certain advantage at the moment of attack or defend yourself of your opponents. And of course they are totally legal. They just are tricks that few people know and that your adversaries probably won’t use.

Use these 5 tricks to attack and defend in Clash Royale

Despite having one of the simplest scenarios, boards or maps in online games, Clash Royale it can be very complicated. Good use of times and locations is essential to win a game of Clash Royale. Dropping a card a couple of seconds late or an inch more to the right can cause you to lose the game.

The game hides many tricks that they are not typical and that few people know. In the following compilation you will find some Very useful tricks for your Clash Royale games. If you still don’t use them, we recommend putting them into practice, as they could offer you a clear advantage over your rival.

Tornado Card: place a Tornado card behind your Giant Skeletons to get them closer to enemy towers more quickly. It takes less time to reach the tower and deals more damage.

Defend Divided Archers: If the opponent divides the Archers and they pass through the bridges at the same time, try to place a Ice Spirit right in the center square next to the river. The Archers will focus on taking down the Ice Spirit and your towers will finish them off before they can harm you.

Launch Rocket faster: When you launch a Rocket at the enemy towers, do it at the inside bottom corner. It will arrive earlier and the damage will be dealt earlier, something that can win you a game.

Mega Knight vs Goblins: The Mega Knight can kill all the Goblins in a Barrel if you place him on the tower at the right time. You must place it on the tower just as the barrel crosses the river through the air. If you do it right you will save yourself all the damage from the goblins.

Divert a Pekka: can deflect a Pekka in a simple way by placing a Miner in the box in the following image. If you do it well, you can attack with other cards without them having to face the Pekka.

These are some very little used tricks by non-professional players that can win you more games of Clash Royale more easily. They will not always work or you can use them, but they are very useful to improve your strategies of attack and defense in Clash Royale.

We have many more Clash Royale cheats, so if you like them, share this article and comment on what cards or strategies you would like us to publish.