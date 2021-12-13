5 DISTOPIC Netflix movies that will make you fear the future

Netflix It continues as the most used streaming platform in the world, thanks to its vast catalog of movies that is constantly being enriched.

And as part of this category, there are tapes that, due to their stories that mix fiction with reality, become extremely attractive to users, especially those that border on dystopia.

Related news

Regarding this, here we give you some options for movies of this style that you can see in Netflix and that we are sure that you will find them interesting.

Dystopian Netflix movies that will make you fear the future

In the following paragraphs we give you some options for tapes that, due to their dystopia, can be good alternatives for you to watch whenever you want.

V for Vendetta

Released in theaters in 2006 and distributed by Warner Bros, V for Vengeance is a film in which the protagonist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, seeks to destroy an authoritarian and oppressive regime.

The cast stars Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving as V.

Blade runer

Based on the famous novel by Philip K. Dick, “Androids Dream of Electric Sheep”, this film places us in the futuristic Los Angeles of the year 2019. Here synthetic humans are common, while a rebellious group of “replicas” must be chased by Rick Deckard.

Matrix

One of the dystopian films par excellence that, starring Keanu Reeves, shows us a world where humans live at the mercy of the Matrix, a machine that governs what happens in reality, while keeping humans living between what should to be and what it is and under an illusion.

It should be said that on December 22, the Matrix 4 will hit theaters.

Gattaca

Film starring Uma Thurman which shows the viewer a future in which people are judged only by the quality of their genetics, so having a “bad” DNA inheritance can give way to that woman or man not being able to have access to a good quality of life

Black mirror

This film is also one of the jewels on the streaming platform that you must see if you want to watch stories that, through unreal worlds, gives great lessons about the problems that afflict society and that, through possible and unfortunate futures, deals with to teach the viewer a lesson.

Now that we share some dystopian movies What can you find in NetflixIt’s time for you to run a marathon and enjoy these ribbons.