16 gifts for all kinds of dads

Dads went from being an easy and predictable gift target — a tie, a belt, or a good lighter could save Christmas — to becoming a complex and multidimensional figure, not very easy to stereotype. The decline of pater families It has had many benefits for society, with men freer in their masculinity and also more committed in their fatherhood, but it makes things difficult for the holidays: what do you give these new dads?

Based on our various articles on gifts and the recommendations of experts and specialist columnists, we put together this list of sixteen items that can bring a smile to almost any kind of parent on Christmas Eve.

Let’s start with the barbecue parents. They are not all but they are still fed up and increasingly sophisticated. If before the pride lay in getting a great barbecue with few implements – some boasted of achieving it only with sticks, matches and a piece of grill -, today barbecue is measured by the amount of accessories that they know how to handle and add to the preparation.

But we are not going to talk here about thermometers, iron pots or mortars, but about an element that comes to the rescue of clothing more than that of meat. It is the bib, a great gift to avoid burns from shirts and pants. But beware: it can’t be just anyone.

“The cloth ones do not cover enough, they can burn if a spark falls and they do not protect you much from the heat,” Izumi Horiuchi, a professional rotisserie, told us in this article. “Hopefully it’s big, so they cover as much as possible. And that they are made of leather but not very thick, since they are not very heavy ”.

To cut meat but also to have it as a cornerstone of the kitchen, a good knife will be appreciated by any dad who does more than scrambled eggs. Nicolás Soldán, a barbecue youtuber better known as Mr. Wagyu, some time ago recommended Tramontina’s Century line, reliable, durable knives at a reasonable price.

“If you want to make a very good gift, you will find it in that line,” he told us. Its blade is made of tempered stainless steel, which gives it a very long and precise edge. “It is the ideal, because there is nothing more dangerous than a knife with a bad edge”, explained Mr. Wagyu.

If the father in question is good at cooking, he will hardly be bad at drinking. And everyone knows that without a corkscrew there is no toast. The options today are many, some quirky or electric, but the one suggested to us by Pablo Romanini, a sommelier at Viña El Principal, is a good and simple two-stroke corkscrew. “It is the only one that allows you to enter the corkscrew to the length of the cork, remove it in a straight line and prevent it from breaking,” he says. If it has, like this Pulltex, a knife to remove the wrapper and an opening to uncover other types of bottles, much better.

Parents who know about wine understand that a decanted and oxygenated specimen tastes much better, especially if it is aged. But it is also known that, once the bottle is uncorked, few have the patience to wait so many minutes before drinking a drink.

For the eager, the taster and wine activist, Carolina Leiva, recommended the Centellino, “an inflated glass pump that is placed in the neck of the bottle. You pour in the amount of wine that you are going to serve and it oxygenates it as if it had been in a decanter for half an hour ”.

He who drinks does not live on wine alone. Even more so in this already hot season, where cold cocktails are becoming more and more in demand. To this end, our columnist Álvaro Peralta told us, “nothing better than having a steel shaker just like the professional’s. Sours, martinis, pichunchos and more can come out of a good shaker, showing in passing the skills of this home bartender ”. Even better if it also has the complete set, which includes a strainer, stirrer spoon and jigger. “It is a gift.”

This may be a more symbolic gift than a practical one. Today’s world does not seem like a place for idiotic objects like a razor -which to use them well require intelligence- but rather for intelligent products like a smartwatch -that to use it correctly you only need an internet connection. But still these blades exert a powerful magnetism in certain people, especially in men and especially in parents, who see in this object a passageway to a certain ancestral impulse, that hunter and warrior role that telework or hits it in front of the computer completely. repressed.

“Whether to carry it in the glove compartment of the car, have it in the toolbox or in the backpack for a camping weekend, a good blade will make the difference when we have to cut something in an emergency or when we are tempted with a fruit, a piece of cheese or a leg of ham ”, Peralta told us. With the razor we have the feeling of always being ready, whether for adventure that will never happen, “to teach at home or simply to give ourselves a sudden culinary taste”.

How to choose a good perfume for men? It is not as difficult as it seems: in this article, a couple of experts teach to distinguish between different fragrances, in order to choose the most appropriate according to the personality and style of whoever sprays it on the body. According to his logic, if your dad is jovial and innovative, if he is risky or intense, then his touches of floral woody musk of the Carolina Herrera 212 will be ideal.

No, it is not an electroshock device. They are “handles”, a tool to perform push-ups, the famous push-ups — or push ups, for the globalized—, but whose grace, according to the personal trainer Rocío Cabello, is that it avoids pain and eventual wrist injury. This model also has removable wheels, which allow you to move the handles and make the exercise more complex. Perfect for dads fitness but shy, they prefer to exercise in the living room than to go to the gym.

What happened that during the pandemic many men, most of them fathers, began to bake homemade bread? It is not explained just because you could not leave or that several businesses were closed. It seems more like the triumph of automation and delivery, in which everything was prepared by machines or brought by couriers, left an existential void that was tried to be filled with bread. Occupy hands, regain patience, and provide food for the home. Two bakers recommended us here that, to obtain better flavors and fermentation, the ideal is to use strength flour. So a good bag of it will be a good gift for the kneading father and the eating family.

For many men, shaving is a ritual that must be performed mechanically. But there are others, which are increasingly more, for whom cutting the hair on the face is a procedure that must be done as quickly and painlessly as possible. Giving them a good electric razor will be a success.

But which one does the job well? Top-of-the-range good brands – like Braun or Philips – cost more than $ 200,000. Its intermediate versions, yes, deliver very satisfactory results. “Philips is a good brand”, the barber Francisco Gutiérrez told us in this article, “it has support and quality. The 5000 series is not the cheapest, but cheap, in this case, is usually expensive. They comply with the main thing, which is to be waterproof and a good interaction between metal knives ”.

Since we are talking about cutting hair, the group of men and parents concerned about keeping their soccer-rag hairstyle at bay is becoming the majority. They are cuts that require weekly touch-ups to keep that delicate gradient impeccable, and since not all are Arturo Vidal to have a barber on hand at the hotel, the best thing that can happen to them is to have a trimmer or hair trimmer, perfect for details and designs such as those that are so fashionable today. Jonathan Hazard, from the Gallo de Oro barber shop, told us that there they use the Wahl brand, designed not only for finishing and outlining, but also to work for several hours a day, every day.

A man who applies cream is no less a man. Nor is he more of a man. He’s just a man who puts on cream. But according to cosmetologist María Cecilia Richter, who spoke to us in this article about male dermatological care, he is possibly a smarter man.

“The daily aggression of shaving, pollution, UV radiation and blue light – which are emitted to a greater extent by electronic equipment screens – make it necessary to use specific products,” he says. Like this one from L’Oreal, which has an effect anti-age, which hydrates, firms and brightens the skin. Your father may not like it very much as a gift at first, but in a few years to come, when his skin is more like George Clooney’s than Carlos Larraín’s, he will surely thank you.

Yes, we know that it is an old-fashioned gift for dads: a power tool for the house, following the macho idea that it is the adult man who takes care of the damages or improvements in the home. But more than assuming that role by default, there are parents who genuinely like to fix, build or modify things or furniture, and for them a drill is like a guitar for a singer-songwriter.

Rosario Allende — the popular Mama Chasquilla — recommended cordless drills to us some time ago. Although they are less powerful and do not allow you to work for long, they are more convenient and safe for home use. With them you can access more complicated corners or drill outside without a cable crossing the entire house.

With the fall of patriarchy, the traditional role of fathers has also collapsed: today, unlike mothers, more empowered and invigorated than ever, being a dad means walking in the shadows, questioning the learning received and putting together a system of parenting and authority based on caution, self-help and intuition.

They say that to know where we are going, we must know where we come from, and in this regard this book by Luigi Zoja, a renowned Italian psychoanalyst, is unsurpassed: based on Greek mythology and anthropological evidence, it reviews the construction and evolution of the figure of the father in the history of mankind. “His observation”, the writer and psychologist Constanza Michelson told us, “is that the human being is the only animal species in which there is a father: in the others there is a mother, but there is no paternity.”

Hector’s gesture (Fondo de Cultura Económica, 344 pp.), By Luigi Zoja.

Another book that will be a good gift for parent readers is this one by American Jamel Brinkley. “His stories”, the bookseller Gerardo Jara recommended, “are a good exercise to understand how and where the idea of ​​’being a man’ is pressing today. The characters are friends, parents and children, children facing their first situations and daily conflicts ”. As the back cover says, in his stories masculinity and its new meanings are explored, raising pertinent and unsolvable questions such as “what costs must be paid and what laws must be broken in order to be faithful and to be able to inhabit one’s own race, one’s own race in a new way? gender?”.

The hegemony of shirts is being threatened by t-shirts, which stopped being an informal and sporty garment to earn their place in work spaces, social events and even formal instances. But the shirts are still there, defending their place, and for any parent it is essential to have one to dip into as the occasion presents itself. Which one can be used for all kinds of moments? Pablo Corral, owner of a shirt shop, suggested linen shirts, “which give a bit of formality and at the same time all the wave when they are worn with jeans.”

* The prices of the products in this article are current as of December 13, 2021. Values ​​and availability may change.