Will Smith reached the top of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world

Will Smith, one of the actors most loved by the public, performed a feat that will remain for posterity. The 53-year-old artist climbed the tallest building in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The structure is 828 meters high and 160 stories high.

The video of the impressive adventure was published in his documentary ‘Best Shape of my life‘(The best way of my life), which aims to show his weight loss by performing different physical activities.

“160 damn floors up. My knees are killing me, but I will do everything for a good photo “, said the protagonist of ‘I’m legend’.

The actor has shown that he has gone out of his way to transform his body, after confessing that he was in the worst physical shape of his life. Since May, he has shared with his fans various physical activities such as: dive in the largest pool in the world and walk 10,000 steps in one day.

