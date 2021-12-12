Will Smith proved he’s a great dramatic actor in these 3 movies

Although Will Smith is associated with films of a comic or action nature, such as the cases of Bad boys or Men in BlackIt has a dramatic side. In November he will be the protagonist of King richard, the biopic about the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith He established himself as a benchmark in comedy thanks to the fact that he starred The Prince of rap, a comedy that will return as a drama by HBO Max. From this role, the actor born in Philadelphia 53 years ago had leading roles associated with humor and action with comic touches. Thus came stories like Independence Day, Bad boys Y Men in black. But in his career there is also room for drama.

In November, Warner Bros. Pictures will premiere King richard, a biopic about the complicated life of the father of two of the world’s sports icons. Is about Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, which was a fundamental part to trigger the careers of these athletes who won all kinds of tournaments to which they entered. From Spoiler We remind you of three productions where the actor brought out his acting skills in the drama, and we will tell you where you can see them.

3 – Ali (2001)

In 2001, Will Smith was the protagonist of a movie centered on the boxing icon, Muhammad Ali. The film directed by Michael Mann covered ten years in the boxer’s life, from 1964 to 1974, where he lived his great moments in sport and began to live under the parameters of the Islamic religion. The feature film earned him the first nomination for Oscar to this great actor, and you can enjoy the movie again in Prime Video.

2 – In search of happiness (2006)

Five years after the great work done with Mann, Will Smith He was in charge of the film that earned him his second nomination for Oscar. Is about Looking for happiness, where he also shared the set with his son, Jaden Smith. The story focused on a salesman who is left in charge of his son and tries to change his life is available in the catalog of HBO Max.

1 – Seven Souls (2008)

The Last Recommended Great Drama Since Spoiler is Seven souls, 2008 film directed by Gabriele muccino what can you see in Netflix. The story centers on a man who seeks to redeem himself through acts of solidarity with seven completely strange people whom he will seek to change their lives. Rosario Dawson, Octavia spencer Y Woody harrelson complete the cast of this film.