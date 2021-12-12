Why the Britney Spears movie was a flop

Britney Spears starred in the movie Crossroads, a romantic plot that is about a group of young people who travel around the United States to reach Los Angeles, California. But its premiere ended up being a disaster, to the point that critics attacked the singer’s performance and expressed that it is a “boring” story.

Crossroads It begins with Lucy, Kit and Mimi, three friends who have known each other for 10 years, but over time (still in school) their friendship has weakened due to the different interests of each one. At graduation they regain the bond and decide to take a road trip that will confront them with various problems that will make them understand that not always everything can be as they wish.

Critics destroyed the movie and Britney Spears

The premiere was in February 2002 and when the premiere was released to the general public the repercussions were mixed. The New York Post said it was “boring and stupid”, while the program USA Today evaluated: “The film would have been brilliant, if only Spears was not in it, fans and critics will be disappointed”

Some were a bit more biased like the critic John Anderson of the Los Angeles Times who stressed that at least Britney Spears “was a better actress than Madonna, Mandy Moore and Mariah Carey, and it is also a great movie for the interpreter’s little fans.” On the other hand, for Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle “it wasn’t a big deal”, but it was better than other teen movies.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, known as Razzie and that reward the worst performances and films, gave as the winner to Birtney spears in the category Worst actress and the soundtrack, “I’m not a girl, not yet a woman” won Worst Song. Crossroads She was also nominated for six other categories that she did not win including Worst movie, worst direction Y Worst script.

At the time of its premiere there were great expectations and this could be seen in the final numbers: it managed to position itself at number one in more than 13 countries and had the expected success in some countries of Latin America and Europe. In Mexico, Crossroads It is still the highest grossing film in history, in the UK it became the most successful of a singer’s film debut and was hugely popular in Japan.

The truth is that when the news was known that Britney Spears He was going to star in a movie, all his fans went crazy with happiness and for that reason he had a lot of presence in the cinema. But later, when the performances were seen, the critics assured that neither the singer nor the story lived up to expectations.