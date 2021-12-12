Why the Britney Spears movie was a flop

Britney Spears starred in the movie Crossroads, a romantic plot that is about a group of young people who travel around the United States to reach Los Angeles, California. But its premiere ended up being a disaster, to the point that critics attacked the singer’s performance and expressed that it is a “boring” story.

Crossroads It begins with Lucy, Kit and Mimi, three friends who have known each other for 10 years, but over time (still in school) their friendship has weakened due to the different interests of each one. At graduation they regain the bond and decide to take a road trip that will confront them with various problems that will make them understand that not always everything can be as they wish.

