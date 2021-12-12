Why Christian Horner is confident that Checo Pérez will make Max Verstappen F1 champion

Checo Pérez could give the drivers’ championship to Ma Verstappen (Photo: Francisco Guasco / REUTERS)

The qualifying round heading to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the 2021 Formula 1 season, left the members of the team of Red bull. Even if Sergio perez will start in fourth place on the grid, Max Verstappen, their main contender for the Drivers’ Championship, will start on pole position, increasing the possibility that the team will secure the win. In that sense, Christian horner, team manager, it was said confident in the role that the Mexican will play.

“It is important to have Czech Pérez in front of Valtteri and that he can put pressure on Lewis at the start and the first laps on the soft tire ”, said Horner after knowing the starting point they will occupy at the Yas Marina Circuit, next Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The arrival of the Mexican to the Red Bull team, far from enjoying a leading role, was carried out with the aim of boosting the Dutch driver towards the top positions. And it is that the experience that Czech Pérez has acquired throughout his career in Formula 1, as well as the vehicle he drives with the red bull team, they offer him the possibility of being an effective squire, a quality that has been demonstrated throughout the campaign.

The winner of the Drivers’ Championship will be defined at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Photo: Hamad I Mohammed / REUTERS)

In that sense, although Lewis Hamilton will start just behind Verstappen, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, will have the slogan of surpassing Lando Norris, who was placed in the third position, for put pressure on the stellar Mercedes. At a certain point he could relegate it to third position and, then, he would do the shield work to consolidate the silver on the podium and take care of the first position of your teammate.

It is worth mentioning that Hamilton’s squire, Valtteri Bottas, will start in the sixth position Of the grill. Thus, in order to fulfill his role and propel Hamilton to first place, it will be necessary for him to surpass Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari, as well as Czech Pérez and Lando Norris, from McLaren. That way, the first few laps will be crucial to achieve the strategy.

Another confident character that Czech Pérez will have one of the most important careers in his career was his father, Antonio Pérez Garibay. In an interview with halftime, the deputy assured that “it has to be specified for what was hired Czech Pérez and what he was hired for is for Max to be world champion and we are going to achieve it. Max is going to be world champion ”.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will fight for the first position of the Drivers’ Championship (Photo: REUTERS)

He even asserted that Lewis Hamilton’s main concern to conquer the podium will not be Max Verstappen, but the Mexican pilot. He argued his position by stating that most of the time, the Briton questions the strategy of Czech Pérez beyond doing it with the Dutch, to avoid surprises that make you lose positions in the races.

And it is that the intelligence of Czech Pérez and Max Verstappen have been instrumental in getting their places on the grid. While the team devised a strategy to outpace their closest Mercedes pursuers, the drivers made some adjustments and started on soft tires. This gave them greater confidence because, having greater adherence to the ground, they managed to accelerate their cars with greater confidence and outrun rivals.

“Yesterday we talked about it and planned as an option, but it was the pilots who arranged the details in the morning. Starting soft was not the initial plan. It was 50 – 50, but we are not unhappy with the setting, ”concluded Horner.

KEEP READING:

Checo Peréz will start fourth in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen first

What is known about the arrival of Diego Valdés to CDMX to sign with America

Raúl Jiménez was sent off against Manchester City, the first time that happened to him in Europe